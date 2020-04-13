‘The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart’ Premiere Live Spoilers & Recap

Get excited, Bachelor fans. The Bachelorette may be postponed, but the franchise managed to get the spinoff Listen to Your Heart wrapped before the whole world shut down, so now we have six weeks of Bachelor-y goodness to tide us over while we await word of how The Bachelorette will proceed.

On night one of Listen to Your Heart, 12 men and eight women enter the new mansion — the show is filmed in Los Angeles, but not at the usual Bachelor manse — and try to find love while also trying to find a partner with whom they can make beautiful music.

If you need a rundown of the rules and how this is all going to work, check out our post about the Listen to Your Heart format here.

Follow along here with our live recap, but be warned of spoilers. All times Eastern.

8:00 — Some jaunty, vaguely country music twangs us into the intro from host Chris Harrison. He once again reiterates how much everyone loves A Star is Born and how that inspired this show. Um, did the Bachelor producers watch that movie all the way to the end? Because all the versions of that movie end very tragically.

In the season preview montage, Trevor Holmes even says, “It’s like a real-life A Star Is Born.” Dude. You better hope not.

8:10 — Intro montage. Standouts include a girl named Bri Stauss, who was engaged a year and a half ago. If you want more details on that, check out our profile of Bri. Then there’s Trevor, a former American Idol contestant who is shirtless and petting his dog in his montage, so that’s quite the “you’re supposed to love this guy” edit.

8:15 — We get our first bar of “Listen to Your Heart” from Jamie Gabrielle, who arrives at the mansion first. No criticism here, I love Roxette. Shortly after she arrives, Ryan Neal gets there and he’s instantly attracted to Jamie. He’s ready to flirt with her all night long. But soon more people arrive and Ryan’s plans are sunk. In quick succession, we meet Matt Ranaudo, Savannah McKinley, Mel Taevin, and Gabe Baker before Ryan and Jamie sneak off to have some alone time.

Side note: Matt doesn’t know who Chris Harrison is, so he’s dead to me. “Chris Hansen?!” GTFO of here with that.

8:22 — Ryan and Jamie seem to hit it off, but she wants to keep her options open until she’s scoped out the whole cast, which is just smart strategy. Cue Trevor’s arrival and Jamie’s eyes turning into little cartoon hearts. They start talking about their mutual love of Nashville and clearly Ryan is yesterday’s news.

