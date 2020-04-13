‘The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart’ Premiere Time & Channel

There’s about to be a new Bachelor spinoff to fill the Monday night void when Listen to Your Heart premieres — think reality dating competition meets A Star is Born. Here’s everything you need to know about the premiere date, time, channel, contestants, host and more.
The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart Date & Time: The show premieres Monday, April 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The six-episode special event will air on consecutive Monday nights until the finale on Monday, May 18.
The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart Channel: ABC is the home for all things Bachelor, Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise, and the winter and summer games, should they ever happen again.
The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart Host: Obviously, Chris Harrison is going to host. Would anyone else really be able to do it?
“Chris Harrison is the host,” executive producer Bennett Graebner told Heavy at the 2020 Television Critics Association winter press tour. “I couldn’t be more excited. I really do think Bachelor Nation is going to feel like this is, in a way, a very familiar place. It’s a totally new format, it’s going to be an entirely new cast, and yet there will be elements of the show that feel like they come from the world of The Bachelor and Chris Harrison is one.”
The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart Special Guests: ABC’s press release promises that the show scores “musical highs and love woes” and it showcases “top musical and celebrity judges and guests, along with Bachelor Nation favorites, who will appraise the couples’ musical and romantic chemistry.”
The musical stars include Jason Mraz, Kesha, Toni Braxton, Andy Grammer, Pat Monahan, Ashlee Simpson-Ross, Evan Ross, Rita Wilson, Jewel, and Taye Diggs. Additional musical celebrity appearances and performances include The Plain White Tees, John Alagia, Valentine in the Morning, Marty and Elayne, Chris Lane and Shaggy. Bachelor Nation favorites JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rogers, Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo, Arie and Lauren Luyendyk Jr., and Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick will also make appearances.
The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart Cast:
- Bekah Purifoy, 25, Washington DC, musical theatre, Instagram @bekahpurifoy
- Brandon Mills, 34, Nashville, Tennessee, folk/pop, Instagram @brandonmillsofficial
- Bri Stauss, 28, Provo, Utah, pop, Instagram @bristauss
- Cheyenne Arnell, 23, Lawndale, California, R&B, Instagram @cheyennearnell
- Chris Watson, 30, Los Angeles, California, soul, Instagram @tellemwatson
- Danny Padilla, 26, Sherman Oaks, California, singer-songwriter, Instagram @dannyjpadilla
- Gabe Baker, 28, Houston, Texas, soul/folk, Instagram @thegabebaker
- Jack Mason, 28, Dallas, Texas, country, Instagram @jackmasonlive
- Jamie Gabrielle, 21, Nashville, Tennessee, country, Instagram @jamiegabriellemusic
- Josh Hester, 31, Nashville, Tennessee, country and pop, Instagram @joshhestermusic
- Julia Rae, 27, Wayne, Pennsylvania, pop, Instagram @itsjuliarae
- Mariana Jasel, 23, Dallas, Texas, R&B and pop, Instagram @mariana_jasel
- Matt Ranaudo, 32, Encino, California, neo-soul, Instagram @matt_ranaudo
- Mel Taevin, 27, Brooklyn, New York, indie rock, Instagram @taevinmusic
- Michael Todd, 31, Atwater, California, singer-songwriter, Instagram @michaeltoddmusic https://www.instagram.com/michaeltoddmusic
- Natascha Bessez, 33, Los Angeles, California, pop, Instagram @nataschabessez
- Ruby Jane, 25, Austin, Texas, indie pop, Instagram @rubyjaneofficial
- Rudi, 24, Los Angeles, California, R&B and pop, Instagram @itsjustrudi
- Russell Johnson, 26, New York, New York, folk, Instagram @iamrusselljohnson
- Ryan Neal, 28, Dearborn Heights, Michigan, jazz/funk/pop/R&B, Instagram @ryanneal_music
- Savannah McKinley, 25, Nashville, Tennessee, acoustic pop, Instagram @savannahmckinleymusic
- Sheridan Reed, 27, Austin, Texas, R&B/soul/pop, Instagram @sheridanreed
- Trevor Holmes, 29, Encino, California, country/pop, Instagram @trevorholmes86
You can learn more about each cast member in our profile post.
The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.
READ NEXT: ‘The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart’ Spoilers So Far