‘The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart’ Premiere Time & Channel

There’s about to be a new Bachelor spinoff to fill the Monday night void when Listen to Your Heart premieres — think reality dating competition meets A Star is Born. Here’s everything you need to know about the premiere date, time, channel, contestants, host and more.

The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart Date & Time: The show premieres Monday, April 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The six-episode special event will air on consecutive Monday nights until the finale on Monday, May 18.

The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart Channel: ABC is the home for all things Bachelor, Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise, and the winter and summer games, should they ever happen again.

The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart Host: Obviously, Chris Harrison is going to host. Would anyone else really be able to do it?

“Chris Harrison is the host,” executive producer Bennett Graebner told Heavy at the 2020 Television Critics Association winter press tour. “I couldn’t be more excited. I really do think Bachelor Nation is going to feel like this is, in a way, a very familiar place. It’s a totally new format, it’s going to be an entirely new cast, and yet there will be elements of the show that feel like they come from the world of The Bachelor and Chris Harrison is one.”

The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart Special Guests: ABC’s press release promises that the show scores “musical highs and love woes” and it showcases “top musical and celebrity judges and guests, along with Bachelor Nation favorites, who will appraise the couples’ musical and romantic chemistry.”

The musical stars include Jason Mraz, Kesha, Toni Braxton, Andy Grammer, Pat Monahan, Ashlee Simpson-Ross, Evan Ross, Rita Wilson, Jewel, and Taye Diggs. Additional musical celebrity appearances and performances include The Plain White Tees, John Alagia, Valentine in the Morning, Marty and Elayne, Chris Lane and Shaggy. Bachelor Nation favorites JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rogers, Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo, Arie and Lauren Luyendyk Jr., and Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick will also make appearances.

The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart Cast:

Bekah Purifoy, 25, Washington DC, musical theatre, Instagram @bekahpurifoy

Brandon Mills, 34, Nashville, Tennessee, folk/pop, Instagram @brandonmillsofficial

Bri Stauss, 28, Provo, Utah, pop, Instagram @bristauss

Cheyenne Arnell, 23, Lawndale, California, R&B, Instagram @cheyennearnell

Chris Watson, 30, Los Angeles, California, soul, Instagram @tellemwatson

Danny Padilla, 26, Sherman Oaks, California, singer-songwriter, Instagram @dannyjpadilla

Gabe Baker, 28, Houston, Texas, soul/folk, Instagram @thegabebaker

Jack Mason, 28, Dallas, Texas, country, Instagram @jackmasonlive

Jamie Gabrielle, 21, Nashville, Tennessee, country, Instagram @jamiegabriellemusic

Josh Hester, 31, Nashville, Tennessee, country and pop, Instagram @joshhestermusic

Julia Rae, 27, Wayne, Pennsylvania, pop, Instagram @itsjuliarae

Mariana Jasel, 23, Dallas, Texas, R&B and pop, Instagram @mariana_jasel

Matt Ranaudo, 32, Encino, California, neo-soul, Instagram @matt_ranaudo

Mel Taevin, 27, Brooklyn, New York, indie rock, Instagram @taevinmusic

Michael Todd, 31, Atwater, California, singer-songwriter, Instagram @michaeltoddmusic https://www.instagram.com/michaeltoddmusic

Natascha Bessez, 33, Los Angeles, California, pop, Instagram @nataschabessez

Ruby Jane, 25, Austin, Texas, indie pop, Instagram @rubyjaneofficial

Rudi, 24, Los Angeles, California, R&B and pop, Instagram @itsjustrudi

Russell Johnson, 26, New York, New York, folk, Instagram @iamrusselljohnson

Ryan Neal, 28, Dearborn Heights, Michigan, jazz/funk/pop/R&B, Instagram @ryanneal_music

Savannah McKinley, 25, Nashville, Tennessee, acoustic pop, Instagram @savannahmckinleymusic

Sheridan Reed, 27, Austin, Texas, R&B/soul/pop, Instagram @sheridanreed

Trevor Holmes, 29, Encino, California, country/pop, Instagram @trevorholmes86

You can learn more about each cast member in our profile post.

The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

READ NEXT: ‘The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart’ Spoilers So Far