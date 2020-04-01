The Challenge’s Tori Deal Gives Advice on Living in Lockdown

On April 1, The Challenge is back for its 35th season, Total Madness, and appearing this season is Challenge veteran and fan-favorite player Tori Deal.

In an exclusive interview with Heavy, Tori spoke about living life in Los Angeles locked down amid the coronavirus outbreak in the United States, and how it compares to living in the Challenge house. She also talked about keeping in shape and offered advice to those seeking motivation to workout amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tori also spoke about her initial thoughts going into Total Madness, as well as the cast. She also talked about her preparation for The Challenge — all of which can be found in another article.

Tori Speaks About Life in Lockdown During the COVID-19 Outbreak & Offers Words of Encouragement

Tori, who resides in Los Angeles, is living the life of many Americans across the country, the lockdown life.

Heavy: How are you doing during this COVID-19 outbreak, and are you prepared to live in lockdown for the next while?

Tori: I feel totally prepared for this because of the amount of Challenges I’ve had to film. It is very similar — you just get put on lockdown and you can’t do anything but chill inside your bunker or whatever it may be. So, I’m totally used to this, I’m prepared for it and I’m bunkered down baby. I definitely feel bad for other people that are absolutely going through a lot right now. I know that this time is super stressful for a lot of people so my heart goes out to everybody.

Heavy: What’s nice about being in lockdown outside of the Challenge house is that you get things like WIFI, TV and books.

Tori: Oh my god, this is like a Challenge dream right now.

Heavy: What’s it like to be locked up with Jordan this whole time?

Tori: Actually we have roommates. We have another couple that lives with us because Jordan and I are kind of crazy like that. We’re not your regular couple.

Heavy: Are you able to get in some quality workouts during this lockdown — even with most gyms and fitness studios being closed in L.A.?

Tori: It’s beautiful out, we have the luxury of running outside. Jordan’s on a run right now and I’m gonna go for a run after we get off the phone, so I’m gonna run outside and we have our apartment which we can just do some workouts here, like bodyweight stuff. And then there’s really nice hikes around here so running those hikes instead of walking them is really great for elevation. There’s a lot to do here.

Heavy: Do you have any words of inspiration for those who are in lockdown but may not have the motivation to workout without having a gym to go to?

Tori: Definitely, I mean I think first and foremost it’s figuring out who you can tell, or who you can talk to about this, and then finding somebody who can help you, keep you accountable, and as they’re keeping themselves accountable. Pick a friend, call them up and say in the morning, let’s watch a YouTube video and do yoga together. And then make it a thing where you are not alone anymore and then your friend is gonna keep you accountable. There are so many things and ways to engage with people and you just have to remember that all you have to do is take that first step and reach out or look for information or look for something. And then once you find something you wanna do, challenge your friend to do it with you. And don’t be too hard on yourself, like you don’t have to sweat every single time you move. Maybe the first time you do a workout, it’s just kinda to get used to it, see how it feels. You don’t have to push yourself to the max every single time. That’s something I learned about working out, I always felt like I had to be killing my miles, always had to feel like I was crushing my body and now I’m like wait a minute, I wanna work out because I love my body not because I hate my body. I don’t wanna hate my workouts, I wanna enjoy it so do a dance class online, do something fun to get yourself moving.

