The Banana on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues & Guesses So Far 4/22/2020

After the break last week, The Banana has returned to The Masked Singer with a new episode after making it to the Top Nine. On April 15, FOX aired a repeat. The Banana has maintained his secret identity so far during Season 3, but who is the performing hiding behind the Banana mask? There have been plenty of guesses swirling around the internet, but which one is right?

Here’s everything we’ve learned about the Banana so far ahead of Wednesday’s new episode.

Banana on ‘The Masked Singer’ Top Clues

Banana sings "A Little Less Conversation" by Elvis Presley | THE MASKED SINGER | SEASON 3Banana sings "A Little Less Conversation" by Elvis Presley. Who do you think Banana is? #TheMaskedSinger #TheMaskedSingers #BananaMask 2020-02-20T02:36:08.000Z

The Banana has offered a slew of visual clues since stepping on to the stage. Some of them have been a blowfish, a school bus, a cowboy hat and boots, drinking and partying (plus having a hangover), a blue-collar and a TV show poster that read, “Banana is the New Snack.”

Some phrases The Banana has uttered are “it’s not my first rodeo” and “I’m a hoot to have at parties.” The Banana talked about wanting to rebrand and said he’s “still here after all these years” and he is “rocking out” as his “authentic self.”

The Banana also revealed that “a traumatic injury from his past” led him to forget his lyrics.

‘The Masked Singer’ Banana Top Guesses

The guesses from the judges have been all over the place when it comes to The Banana. Early guesses from the celebrity panel consisted of Larry the Cable Guy, Bret Michaels, Billy Ray Cyrus, Brad Paisely, Darius Rucker, Ed Helms from The Hangover and Billy Bob Thornton.

Fans, however, seem to overwhelming seem to think that The Banana could be Poison frontman Bret Michaels. When typed into Google, it’s one of the top searches that comes up. Michaels hasn’t publicly responded to the rumors, and if he were truly The Banana, he wouldn’t be allowed to.

Talent Recap is one of the outlets who broke down why Michaels could be in the Banana suit, saying his clue packages included a blowfish and a snake, and both those animals are poisonous. The TV poster could be referencing Michaels’ show from the 2000s, called Rock of Love. It was essentially VH1’s version of The Bachelor with a rockstar twist. Michaels did two seasons of the show after he quickly split with the Season 1 winner. The partying references would also fit with Michaels’ rockstar lifestyle.

Cosmopolitan agreed with the Michaels’ guess. They pointed to the clues where The Banana said two women have vouched for him, and Michaels has two daughters. They also cited the clue where The Banana talked about losing his father. Michaels dad passed away in August. Similarly, Good Housekeeping agreed, noting that Michaels has a pet rock collection, which includes collars. That could fit with the collar reference.

