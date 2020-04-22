Is There a New ‘The Masked Singer’ on Tonight? How Long Is the Episode?

The Masked Singer season 3 is down to its final 7 competitors, and fans are tuning in week after week to find out which celebrities are singing behind the masks. After last week did not air an episode of new performances, you’re probably wondering if Fox is airing a new episode tonight in the show’s usual timeslot. Yes, a new episode of The Masked Singer airs tonight, April 22, at 8/7c.

FOX’s official description for the episode, entitled “The Mother Of All Final Face Offs, Part 2,” teases “The four remaining singers battle it out in another round of MASKED SINGER smackdowns! Yvette Nicole Brown (‘Community,’) joins host Nick Cannon and panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke as they dive into the clues and make their guesses for the celebrity singers performing under their masks.”

The hour-long episode features performances and clue packages from the Rhino, the Kitty, the Banana, and the Frog. At the end of the episode, another contestant will be eliminated and unmasked. The remaining 3 contestants will join the Night Angel, the Turtle, and the Astronaut.

The ‘After the Mask’ Special for Season 3 Begins After Tonight’s New Episode

According to People, after tonight’s one-hour episode, there will be a new special called The Masked Singer: After the Mask.

The episode gives eliminated contestants one last chance to perform in front of the Masked Singer audience, and features new special guests each week. Tonight’s first episode of the after-show special, hosted by Nick Cannon, is expected to include Ken Jeong, Joel McHale, Gordon Ramsay, Jojo Siwa, and Kelly Osbourne.

In future weeks of the after show, Jenny McCarthy and her husband Donnie Wahlberg, Sherri Shepherd, and Rob Gronkowski are among the anticipated participants.

Last Week, Fox Aired a ‘Singalong’ Recap Episode of ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 3

Fans were disappointed last week when, in place of an episode with new performances, clue packages, and another elimination, Fox aired a special “singalong” episode with recap performances from earlier episodes of the season.

According to Daily Express, the negative response and low viewership of the filler episode impacted Fox’s decision to push the season 3 finale up one week, so that the rest of the season’s remaining episodes will air without hiatus. The finale was originally scheduled for May 27; it will now air on May 20.

The week before, on April 8, the first part of the “Final Face Offs” aired. At the end of the episode, the Kangaroo was unmasked, revealing that the singer beneath the mask was Jordyn Woods.

After Woods was revealed as the Kangaroo, she took to Instagram to reflect on the experience. In a post, she wrote “I honestly don’t know where to begin. My opening performance night was right after the Super Bowl. I was so nervous and I only had childhood fantasy’s of being on the big stage performing. I worked long days and nights on this project and had to do it in silence. It was the experience of a lifetime and I couldn’t be more thankful. The kangaroo mask may be off for good but this is just the start of something so exciting. Thank you @maskedsingerfox @tcvocs … stay tuned for what’s to come.”

The Masked Singer season 3 airs new episodes on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.

