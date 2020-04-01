A new episode of The Masked Singer season 3 airs tonight at 8/7c on FOX. While the show’s episodes usually run 1 hour in length, the special Wednesday, April 1 is two hours long, giving the show enough time to feature performances and clue packages from all 9 remaining contestants. The episode concludes at 10/9c.

FOX’s official synopsis for the episode teases “THE MASKED SINGER ‘Super Nine’ hit the stage, as the finalists from all three groups come together for one mega-competition! Host Nick Cannon and panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke dive into the clues and make their guesses for the celebrity singers performing under their masks. Season Three contestants have amassed a combined 69 Grammy Nominations, 88 Gold Records, 11 Super Bowl appearances, three stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, more than 160 tattoos and one title in the Guinness Book of World Records. One singer will be unmasked in the all-new “The Super Nine Masked Singer Special: Groups A, B & C” special two-hour episode.”

Those “Super 9” contestants competing are the Turtle, the Kangaroo, the White Tiger, the Kitty, the Banana, the Frog, the Night Angel, the Rhino, and the Astronaut.

The ‘Super 9’ Will Perform a Personalized Rendition of ‘ABC’ Together

VideoVideo related to the masked singer season 3: how long is tonight’s episode? 4/1/2020 2020-04-01T17:09:37-04:00

The two-hour episode is special because it is the first time the Group A, B, and C contestants are performing against one another, bringing together all 9 remaining competitors. For the rest of the season, the performers left in the competition will perform every week.

While bringing the top three contestants from each Group together means the competition is heating up, the episode will first feature a group act that brings all 9 semi-finalists together. The Masked Singer‘s YouTube page shared a preview of the performance, which features each of the masked singers taking turns singing a cover of “ABC” by Jackson 5. The lyrics were changed for the sake of the show, poking fun at the judges and recapping what has happened so far on season 3.

At the end of the episode, another contestant will be eliminated and a celebrity will be unmasked. Last week, the T-Rex received the lowest number of votes, narrowly missing a spot in the “Super 9.” When the T-Rex removed her mask, she revealed herself as YouTube superstar Jojo Siwa.

The 2-Hour Episode of ‘Masked Singer’ Means FOX Will Not Air ‘Lego Masters’ Tonight

For season 3 of The Masked Singer, new Wednesday night episodes of the quirky reality series have been followed weekly by new episodes of FOX’s new competition series Lego Masters.

To accommodate the two-hour special episode of The Masked Singer, Lego Masters is on a one-week hiatus and will not be broadcast on FOX on April 1.

The next new episode of Lego Masters is scheduled to air the following week in its usual timeslot, on Wednesday, April 8 at 9/8c. The description for the episode, entitled “Star Wars,” says that “Contestants build droids and replicate iconic scenes inspired by the ‘Star Wars’ franchise.”

Tune in to new episodes of The Masked Singer season 3, Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.

READ NEXT: Who Was Revealed on The Masked Singer Season 3 So Far?