The Kitty on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues & Guesses So Far 4/1/2020

The Masked Singer season 3 episode 10 airs on Wednesday, April 1 at 8/7c on FOX. The episode features the “Super 9” contestants performing together for the first time. One of those performers is the Kitty.

So, who is the Kitty mask on The Masked Singer? Here’s what we’ve learned from the show so far.

Kitty on ‘The Masked Singer’ Top Clues

In the Kitty’s first 3 episodes, a number of clues have emerged hinting at the Kitty’s celebrity identity. Some major visual clues have been milk, pirates, a wizard, the moon, a shattered rose, Little Red Ridin Hood.

The Kitty revealed that sewing is one of her favorite pastimes and that her favorite subject in school was English. The Kitty’s unidentified childhood friend said that when they were growing up, the Kitty was always writing poems and directing horror movies, hinting that the celebrity beneath the mask has a “dark side.”

The Kitty has teased “I feel at home among the weird and the wonderful” and “I am being somebody that nobody has seen before and has always been inside of me.” She also said “I’ve been waiting for this moment forever.”

The Kitty is short in stature, and the mask’s two different color eyes are certainly an attention-grabbing detail in its design. Fans think that her mask’s defining feature might suggest that the celebrity beneath the mask is heterochromatic, too.

The Kitty gave Robin Thicke a friendship bracelet that said “Fireworks,” explaining that “the first time we met was lit.”

During her episode 10 clue package, the Kitty opened up, saying “for a large part of my life, I struggled with my self-image,” adding “Even when I first got here, I felt like I was at a party for other people.” She said that, as the Kitty, she feels assertive, confident, beautiful. She also mentioned that the Kitty and the Masked Singer competition enable her to let her “freak flag fly.”

For her “Super Clue,” she brought out the Tree contestant from season 2, saying “Christmas is truly the most wonderful time of the year.” The judges wondered if that clue connected the celebrity to Anna Gasteyer.

As her April Fools Day bonus clue, the Kitty said “I was not dreaming when Robert Redford helped me to get my very first role.” The judges determined that this clue hinted that she’s a famous actress, perhaps getting her big break in the Sundance Film Festival.

‘The Masked Singer’ Kitty Top Guesses

The last time Kitty took the stage, the judges guessed that she might be Christina Ricci, Kristen Bell, or Haylie Duff.

After the Kitty sang “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now” by Celine Dion for her episode 10 performance, the judges assured her that she is a very strong singer. Nicole Scherzinger guessed that the Kitty might be Nicole Richie. Jenny McCarthy guessed Vanessa Hudgens, while Robin Thicke made his prediction that the Kitty is actually Emma Roberts. Ken Jeong thought that the Kitty could be Avril Lavigne.

