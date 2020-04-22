The Rhino on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues & Guesses So Far 4/22/2020

The Masked Singer season 3 is down to its final 7 competitors. For part 2 of the “Finals Face-Off,” Rhino performs in the hopes of remaining in the competition and keeping his identity concealed.

So far on this season of The Masked Singer, we’ve been given a number of clues hinting at the celebrity identity of the person performing behind the Rhino mask. Here’s what we know:

Rhino on ‘The Masked Singer’ Top Clues

Some major visual clues for the Rhino so far were a giant guitar with the words “Grand Ole Opry” on its neck, a motorcycle, and butterflies, a blue wig, surfing, an amp and electric guitar, a sign that said “SOUTH” in blue letters, tennis, paddleball, a big diamond ring, a sandwich roll, and Missouri. “FAITH” is also an important word to the celebrity, as it’s shown up a number of times.

In one clue package, the Rhino opened up, saying “for so long, it felt like I was free-falling through life.” He also said that that a major turning point in his life was when “I met my wife, my guardian angel.” The Rhino has also revealed that he believes “Family is very important for success, especially when performing for a king is in your blood.”

The Rhino says he does “not enjoy long walks by the water.” After performing “Tracks of My Tears” by Smokey Robinson and the Miracles, the Rhino told the panelists “I’ve had some painful lows in my past. This show has been such a bright light for me. I’m so happy.”

For his Lego-themed clue, the Rhino presented a clue for Robin Thicke that included the number “1000.” To Thicke, he said “You and I are on the same track. Literally.” This implies that they worked together at some point.

‘The Masked Singer’ Rhino Top Guesses

The judges’ guesses about the Rhino’s identity have been all over the place this season. They have guessed that he might be Tim Tebow, Chris Pratt, Ryan Lochte, Will Farrell, or even David Hasselhoff.

The Masked Singer season 3 airs new episodes on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.

