The Masked Singer ‘Super 9’: Episode 10 Performers & Contestants Left

The Masked Singer season 3 episode 10 airs on Wednesday, April 1 at 8/7c on FOX. The special 2-hour episode features all 9 remaining contestants, known as the “Super 9,” competing against one another on the same night. At the end of the episode, another performer will be eliminated and unmasked.

Episode 10 joins the top 3 from Group A, Group B, and Group C, who viewers have watched compete for 3 episode each over the first half of the season. The Super 9 finalists are:

– Group A Finalists: The Kangaroo, the White Tiger, and the Turtle.

– Group B Finalists: The Kitty, the Frog, and the Banana.

– Group C Finalists: The Rhino, the Night Angel, and the Astronaut.

Here’s what you need to know about the Super 9 contestants:

The Kangaroo

For her first “Super 9” performance, the Kangaroo chose to perform “Not Ready to Make Nice” by the Dixie Chicks. An early-release clip of the Kangaroo’s performance shows off her beautiful singing voice, but her nervousness on stage suggests that the celebrity beneath the mask is not a singer by profession.

The White Tiger

#WhiteTigerMask is one grrreat performer. 🕺 Dance along with him in a two-hour episode of #TheMaskedSinger TONIGHT at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/T4KB1gtoVE — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) April 1, 2020

To promote episode 10, The Masked Singer shared a stats card for the White Tiger that includes a couple of bonus clues. It reads “I’m the White Tiger because I know how to have a grrreat time and go wild.” His strength says that he “stands out from the crowd,” and his weakness is “giant hairballs.” His “other” stat, which is maxed out, says “never lion.”

Fans are convinced on Twitter that the White Tiger is Rob Gronkowski; since the White Tiger is the weakest singer left in the competition, it is likely that he’ll be eliminated at the end of episode 10.

The Turtle

A preview clip of the celebrity panel deliberating over the Turtle’s identity shows Jenny McCarthy wondering if the Turtle could be Chris Evans (aka Captain America). She bases her guess on a superhero clue from the Turtle’s clue package, as well as the fact that Evans was in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

The Kitty

Fans have been keyed into the Kitty mask’s two different colored eyes, and think that they might be a clue that the celebrity performance beneath the mask might have heterochromia, too.

The Frog

Based on the Frog’s clues from his first three weeks of performances, fans on social media feel certain that Bow Wow is performing as the Frog.

The Banana

The Masked Singer shared a Twitter video with some hidden bonus clues for the Banana. The Banana’s stat card hints “I’m the Banana because a bunch of people find me very a-pealing.”

The Rhino

After the Rhino’s episode 9 performance, the judges guessed that the celebrity behind the mask could be David Hasselhoff or Will Farrell.

The Night Angel

Who has blessed us with her voice as #NightAngelMask? 🙏 #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/8w3ELwK0Py — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) March 28, 2020

On Twitter, The Masked Singer asked followers to chime in on if they think the celebrity behind the Night Angel mask is a comedian, singer, or famous chef. Most believed that the Night Angel is a singer, and many cast the prediction that her identity is Kandi Burress.

The Astronaut

A preview of the episode showed that, for his Super 9 performance, the Astronaut chose to sing “Never Gonna Give You Up” by Rick Astley.

On Twitter, fans are convinced that the Astronaut is Hunter Hayes, based on their similar-sounding singing voices.

Tune in to new episodes of The Masked Singer season 3, Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.

