The Nanny Reunion Live Stream Time & Date

The cast of the ‘90s sitcom The Nanny has prepared a special treat for fans who are spending more time at home during the coronavirus pandemic. A table read of the first episode will be made available on Sony Pictures’ YouTube Channel at 9 a.m. PST on Monday, April 6, 2020.

The creator and star of The Nanny, Fran Drescher, originally teased the reading on her Twitter page last week. In response to a fan asking for The Nanny to be placed on a streaming service, the star wrote, “Awe hang in! We’ve got a surprise for you! Announcement this week! Stay tuned!”

The announcement wasn’t, as some fans may have hoped, that the show would be coming to a streaming service. It was that the cast would be performing a virtual table read of the pilot.

“Laughter is the best medicine! So, in these challenging times, Petah and I thought, wouldn’t it be great if we pulled together the original cast of ‘The Nanny’ for a virtual read of the pilot?” said Drescher in a statement. Petah refers to the show’s co-creator, Peter Marc Jacobsen.

The Stars Reconvened Via Zoom

For the table read, the stars reunited using Zoom. The reading was recorded and will be posted on YouTube at 9 a.m. PST.

“It’s a once in a lifetime Pandemic Performance for our fans around the world who are currently stressing in isolation and could use a real upper! It sure has given each of us a lift and we hope it does for you as well,” Drescher said in the statement.

The reunion includes stars Charles Shaughnessy, Daniel Davis, Lauren Lane, Nicholle Tom, Benjamin Salisbury, Madeline Zima, Renee Taylor, Alex Sternin, Ann Hampton Callaway, DeeDee Rescher, Rachel Chagall and Jonathan Penner. The only member of the original cast who is not returning for the read is James Marsden.

“We feel like we’re accomplishing something and are very excited to deliver this present. It made us feel so good to see each other,” Drescher told Entertainment Weekly. “If the fans get even a fraction of the uplifting experience we had, it will be worth it.”

The performance has been called a once in a lifetime pandemic performance in advertisements and on social media leading up to the release of the video.

LogoTV Will Air a ‘The Nanny’ Marathon

Tonight, in tandem with the table read, Logo TV will be airing a marathon of nine episodes of The Nanny, including the 1993 pilot. They’ve decided which episodes to air based on which episodes are fan favorites.

Episodes of the sitcom also air in the U.S. on The Roku Channel and Cozi TV.

The Nanny originally aired on CBS from November 3, 1993 to June 23, 1999. It took much of its inspiration from Drescher’s personal life growing up and included names and characters based on her relatives and friends. Drescher was nominated for a Golden Globe and an Emmy twice for her performance as the Nanny.

Drescher currently stars in NBC comedy “Indebted,” which airs at 9:30 p.m. on Thursday nights. There is also a “The Nanny: A New Musical” for Broadway.

