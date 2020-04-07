The popular Fox Drama The Resident airs its season finale tonight, April 7 due to production on the show being shut down due to the global coronavirus pandemic. The season will end after episode 20, which airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

It’s likely the episode will not feel like a usual season finale since they originally were planning on having two additional episodes to tie up all loose ends. Now, they will instead have to tie up those loose ends at the beginning of the next season of the show, though it has not yet been renewed for a new season.

WARNING: Spoilers for The Resident Season Three Follow.

Continue reading for what we know about what will go down on tonight’s season finale of The Resident.

‘The Resident’ Season 3 Finale Spoilers

According to the episode synopsis, a complication will arise with Derek’s condition tonight. The complication will cause Kit to fear that he may be the latest victim of Cain’s coverup.

“When Cain’s former girlfriend is admitted to the hospital for surgery, the doctors finally get a glimpse into his personal life,” the synopsis reads. “Meanwhile, Conrad fills in Marshall on the emergency situation facing the hospital and Mina and The Raptor work on saving the heart of a salsa dancer.”

When it comes to Cain, the showrunner, Todd Harthan had some things to say about his character arc after the show’s fall finale.

“Is he such a loyalist to Red Rock that he will always remain blind to some of the ways in which they do business? Or, not unlike the evolution of Bell, is this a man that can evolve?” he said. “That’s what we’re playing with really from the moment we get back after the break up through our final batch of episodes and on to the season finale.”

It’s likely that Cain will have more of an issue with some of the things going on in the hospital when it’s his ex-girlfriend, who he seems to still have unresolved feelings for if the teaser has anything to say, is the one on his operating table. There’s a strong possibility that he will decide it’s unethical to resuscitate her even though he knows that she won’t make it very long following the surgery.

Unfortunately, it’s possible that won’t even wrap up this season due to the final three episodes being canceled.

The Storyline Will Continue Into Next Season

If The Resident is renewed for a fourth season, then the storyline with Cain will be continued then. This was originally supposed to be coming to a head and conclusion during Episodes 19-23 of the season, meaning they would have had three more episodes to work with before wrapping.

Now, the show is ending on episode 20, meaning that they’ll be right in the middle of what would have been the gear-up to the season finale meaning it might feel more like a cliffhanger. There will likely be a lot of plot points and questions left open-ended at this point.

Tune in to The Resident on Fox at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT to see how it all plays out.

