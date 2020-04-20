Tonight’s episode of the ABC Drama The Rookie is a rerun from earlier in season 2. The next new episode will air next week on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at 10 p.m. following a new episode of American Idol.

The episode airing tonight, April 19, 2020 is a rerun from earlier in the season. The episode, titled “Follow-Up Day,” was episode 13 of season 2. The episode synopsis reads, “Nolan is given some life-changing news and invites Grace over. Meanwhile, each unit is tasked to follow up on dormant cases in hopes of uncovering new leads.”

The season for The Rookie wrapped prior to the shut down of most sets in Hollywood due to coronavirus. The show’s medical equipment was later donated to UCLA Med according to writer Alexi Hawley, who tweeted “Raided The Rookie hospital set. With the season wrapped, we didn’t have a ton, but I figured every little bit helps.”

The Next New Episode Airs Next Sunday

VideoVideo related to is a new episode of ‘the rookie’ on tv tonight? 2020-04-19T21:00:37-04:00

Next week’s episode airs at the usual time and will be a new episode. The episode, which is titled “Under The Gun,” will see officers Harper and Nolan escorting juvenile officers to a scared straight program. According to the synopsis, Nolan is uncertain about his relationship with Grace after she fails to introduce him to her ex-husband.

The episode teaser shows those juveniles and the officers getting stuck in a prison when a riot breaks out, leading them to have to protect them from some of the inmates in the prison. Photos from the episode show their faces beat up, so it’s likely they get into a pretty intense fight with the inmates.

Last week’s episode of the show was praised for the character development and unexpected plot points. Nolan learned from his treatment of Bianca since that later came back to bite them, and although he may have been doing things technically correct, he might realize that there’s some wiggle room in the future.

Bianca was arrested and placed in prison for putting their whole mission in jeopardy. Near the end of the episode, Harper and the DEA agent named Mike went out for dinner, and she seems to be happy with their relationship for the time being.

It looks like next week, we’ll be in for more character and relationship development as Nolan tries to decide how he feels about Grace.

Has ‘The Rookie’ Been Renewed for Season 3?

The Rookie has not yet been renewed or canceled for a third season. The show is averaging around 4.22 million viewers per episode, which is up about 1 percent from last season’s ratings. Unfortunately, though, the show is down 12 percent in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is a large part of whether or not a show will be renewed.

TV Series Finale predicts that The Rookie will be renewed for another season even though the ratings aren’t currently the best. They are still strong enough that the network may give the show one more season to test interest before possibly canceling if the ratings do not improve.

New episodes of The Rookie air on most Sunday nights at 10 p.m. on ABC following the two-hour episodes of American Idol.

READ NEXT: ‘NCIS’ Season 18: Has the Show Been Canceled or Renewed?