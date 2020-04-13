How Coronavirus Has Affected ‘The Voice’ 2020

NBC’s hit reality program The Voice chooses a winner by live voting at the end of the season. It’s looking less likely that that will be possible this year, however, due to the global coronavirus pandemic. There have been no official announcements from the network about what will happen at the end of the pre-taped episodes.

Many television shows have had the rest of their seasons canceled or postponed due to the pandemic, and reality shows like The Voice and ABC’s American Idol could be hit especially hard since they usually finish up their seasons with live shows. Long-time host of American Idol, Ryan Seacrest, has since hinted that the show may move to a virtual format in order to finish up the season.

Other programs that have halted production or been altogether canceled for 2020 include Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., Chicago Med, Grey’s Anatomy, The Flash, The Last Man Standing, and almost all late-night shows including The Late Late Show With James Corden, Late Night with Seth Meyers and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Many of the late-night were picked back up with the hosts instead streaming from their homes and having guests via live streams.

John Legend Said They Have Pre-Taped Episodes Until May

Because of the number of episodes that are pre-taped in a season of The Voice, the live shows for the show were not due to start until sometime in May. The show still has to get through the previously Knockout rounds before the live episodes would begin to air.

According to an interview with The Voice coach John Legend, which was conducted by the Associated Press, those pre-taped episodes give them a little wiggle room with what they’re doing for the remainder of this period of social distancing.

“There were only three weeks of live shows planned and those were for May,” he told the news outlet. “So who knows what we’ll do? I don’t know if we’ll be able to do them without an audience. I haven’t spoken to the producers about what the plans are.”

He continued, “And I think everybody’s playing things by ear because we don’t know where the world’s going to be in May.”

Legend mentioned that they may be able to do the live shows if they do not have a live audience but stressed that it’s not clear if that will be doable at that point, though he’d like to pull it off if they could.

‘The Voice’ 2020 Schedule

The Knockout rounds begin to air on Monday, April 13 and continue through the rest of the month.

When live episodes do begin to air, there will be fewer than a dozen contestants left for America to vote for. There would have only been three weeks worth of live episodes airing, and they would air on both Monday and Tuesday nights live coast-to-coast at 8 p.m. ET.

Tune in to The Voice on Monday (and eventually Tuesday) nights on NBC at 8 p.m. ET.

