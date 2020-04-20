When Does the Next Round Start on ‘The Voice’ Season 18?

The NBC singing competition show The Voice will continue the knockout rounds this week on April 20, 2020. The show will then air an episode called “The Road to Live Shows” on Monday, April 27. The next round of the show starts on Monday, May 4.

On the Monday, April 27 episode, “Road to Live Shows,” The Voice will take a look back at the best moments from the season during the two-hour jam-packed special highlighting the remaining contestants. They will show unseen footage of coaches and contestants.

The live episodes of the show will go on, and they will be filmed remotely. American Idol is also filming the remainder of their episodes remotely.

The Episodes Will Be Filmed Remotely

For the live episodes for this season of NBC’s The Voice, the show will work remotely like American Idol is doing for their remaining shows and like the late-night shows have been doing for the past few weeks. He first remarked that they’d have to do The Voice in the same way to Fallon.

“Obviously the live shows are coming up in just a matter of weeks. Especially in L.A. we’re not going to be ready to, you know, have events again,” Shelton told Fallon. “It’s gonna be crazy. We’re gonna have to coach like this, it’s just gonna have to be worked out this way, it’s gonna be nuts.”

When asked if Shelton had a plan for the way The Voice will work, he replied “I think they do,” and remarked that he wasn’t tech-savvy and was going to have Stefani’s brother set up the computer for him.

Who Is Left in the Knockout Rounds?

The Knockout Rounds will be over after tonight’s episode, but there are still some performances to come where viewers will learn which contestants will be moving forward for the rest of the season.

Team Blake:

Joei Fulco

Todd Tilghman

Joanna Sereno (stolen from Team Legend)

Todd Michael Hall (saved in the Battle Rounds, still to perform this round)

Toneisha Harris (still to perform in Knockouts)

Cedrice (stolen from Team Legend in the Battle Round, still to perform in knockouts)

Team Legend:

Camwess (stolen from Team Kelly)

Mike Jerel

Zan Fiskum

Mandi Castillo (still to perform this round)

Nelson Cade III (saved in Battle rounds, still to perform this round)

Thunderstorm Artis (still to perform this round)

Team Nick:

Roderick Chambers

Allegra Miles (still to perform this round)

Michael Williams (saved in Battle Rounds, still to perform this round)

Jon Mullins (stolen from Team Legend, still to perform this round)

Jacob Miller (still to perform this round)

Team Kelly:

Megan Danielle

Anaya Cheyenne (Still to perform this round)

Micah Iverson (Still to perform this round)

Samantha Howell (Saved, still to perform this round)

Mandi Thomas (Still to perform this round)

Tayler Green (Still to perform this round)

Tune in to The Voice at 8 p.m. on Monday nights to see which of the contestants move forward to the remotely filmed live episodes.

READ NEXT: Jimmy Fallon’s House: Where His Wife & Kids Call Home