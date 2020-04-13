The Voice Teams 2020: The Contestants in the Knockout Rounds

This week marks the start of the Knockout Rounds for NBC’s hit singing competition show The Voice. The first episode of the round airs tonight, April 13, 2020 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT.
During the Knockout Rounds, the contestants are able to work with mentors to decide on which song they will sing for the competition. In the round, two contestants are pitted against one another, each choosing which song to sing.
The coaches on The Voice this season are Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, John Legend and Nick Jonas. They were joined by advisors Ella Mai, Bebe Rexha, Kevin and Joe Jonas and Dua Lipa.
When it comes to the Knockout Rounds, this year’s Mega Mentor is singer, songwriter and award-winner James Taylor who is making his debut on the show during tonight’s episode. Taylor will advise all of the teams as they prepare to sing against each other over the next few episodes. He’ll have individual time with each of the artists, including those who were saved during the Battle Rounds.
Here are the team breakdowns going into part one of the Knockout Rounds:
Team Nick
Going into the first of the Knockout rounds, Team Nick is looking strong with one contestant being stolen from Team Blake and one being saved from earlier Battle rounds.
Roderick Chambers
Allegra Miles
Michael Williams – SAVED
Tate Brusa
Arei Moon
Jon Mullins – Stolen from Team Blake
Jacob Miller
Team Kelly
Team Kelly goes into the first of the Knockout Rounds with seven contestants of her own, having stolen one contestant from Team Legend and having saved one of her own.
Here’s what Team Kelly looks like going into the knockout rounds:
Anaya Cheyenne
Micah Iverson
Cammwess – Stolen from Team Legend
Megan Danielle
Samantha Howell – SAVED
Mandi Thomas
Tayler Green
Team Legend
John Legend is going into the round with the same amount of contestants, and his team looks strong and young. He has two of the fan-favorite contestants from their original auditions, and he has been careful with his steals and saves so far.
Here’s what his team looks like going into the knockout rounds:
Joanna Serenko – Stolen from Team Nick
Mike Jerel
Mandi Castillo
Darious Lyles
Nelson Cade III – SAVED
Zan Fiskum
Thunderstorm Artis
Team Blake
Blake has had the most wins out of all the other coaches, and he’s been strategic with all of his picks this season. His steals and saves have also been on the more safe side than can be said for the other coaches.
Here’s the breakdown of Team Blake going into tonight’s episode:
Joei Fulco
Todd Michael Hall – SAVED
Levi Watkins
Toneisha Harris
Cam Spinks
Todd Tilghman
Cedrice – STOLEN from Team Legend
Tune in to The Voice to see which artists get knocked out and which move on to the next round of the competition.
