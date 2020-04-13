The Voice Teams 2020: The Contestants in the Knockout Rounds

This week marks the start of the Knockout Rounds for NBC’s hit singing competition show The Voice. The first episode of the round airs tonight, April 13, 2020 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT.

During the Knockout Rounds, the contestants are able to work with mentors to decide on which song they will sing for the competition. In the round, two contestants are pitted against one another, each choosing which song to sing.

The coaches on The Voice this season are Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, John Legend and Nick Jonas. They were joined by advisors Ella Mai, Bebe Rexha, Kevin and Joe Jonas and Dua Lipa.

When it comes to the Knockout Rounds, this year’s Mega Mentor is singer, songwriter and award-winner James Taylor who is making his debut on the show during tonight’s episode. Taylor will advise all of the teams as they prepare to sing against each other over the next few episodes. He’ll have individual time with each of the artists, including those who were saved during the Battle Rounds.

Here are the team breakdowns going into part one of the Knockout Rounds:

Team Nick

Going into the first of the Knockout rounds, Team Nick is looking strong with one contestant being stolen from Team Blake and one being saved from earlier Battle rounds.

Roderick Chambers

Allegra Miles

Michael Williams – SAVED

Tate Brusa

Arei Moon

Jon Mullins – Stolen from Team Blake

Jacob Miller

Team Kelly

Team Kelly goes into the first of the Knockout Rounds with seven contestants of her own, having stolen one contestant from Team Legend and having saved one of her own.

Here’s what Team Kelly looks like going into the knockout rounds:

Anaya Cheyenne

Micah Iverson

Cammwess – Stolen from Team Legend

Megan Danielle

Samantha Howell – SAVED

Mandi Thomas

Tayler Green

Team Legend

John Legend is going into the round with the same amount of contestants, and his team looks strong and young. He has two of the fan-favorite contestants from their original auditions, and he has been careful with his steals and saves so far.

Here’s what his team looks like going into the knockout rounds:

Joanna Serenko – Stolen from Team Nick

Mike Jerel

Mandi Castillo

Darious Lyles

Nelson Cade III – SAVED

Zan Fiskum

Thunderstorm Artis

Team Blake

Blake has had the most wins out of all the other coaches, and he’s been strategic with all of his picks this season. His steals and saves have also been on the more safe side than can be said for the other coaches.

Here’s the breakdown of Team Blake going into tonight’s episode:

Joei Fulco

Todd Michael Hall – SAVED

Levi Watkins

Toneisha Harris

Cam Spinks

Todd Tilghman

Cedrice – STOLEN from Team Legend

Tune in to The Voice to see which artists get knocked out and which move on to the next round of the competition.

