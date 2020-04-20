‘The Voice’ Teams 2020 as the Knockout Rounds End

The final episode of knockout rounds for The Voice season 18 airs on Monday, April 20 at 8/7c on NBC.

The official synopsis for the episode teases “The knockout rounds conclude as the coaches, along with a mega-mentor, prepare their artists to perform individually against a teammate; the four artists saved during the battle rounds compete for America’s vote in a four-way knockout.” Previous knockout rounds have seen steals, saves, and eliminations of contestants, resulting

Here’s what you need to know about the current Voice teams as they head into their last night of knockouts:

Team Blake Shelton

Heading into episode 10 of The Voice, Team Blake includes Cedrice, Joanna Serenko, Joei Fulco, Todd Michael Hall, Todd Tilghman, and Toneisha Harris.

Shelton stole Cedrice from John Legend in order to keep her from going home, and used his save to keep Todd Michael Hall in the competition.

Team Blake has the most eliminated contestants (5) of any of the teams so far. Before Cam Spinks, Jacob Daniel Murphy, Jamal Corrie, Kailey Abel, and Levi Watkins were eliminated from the competition, they were a part of Team Blake.

Team Kelly Clarkson

Team Kelly includes Anaya Cheyenne, Mandi Thomas, Megan Danielle, Micah Iverson, Samantha Howell, and Tayler Green.

Clarkson used her saved to keep Samantha Howell on her team and in the season as a competitor. Of Kelly’s decision to save her, Samantha Howell told Voice Views “I didn’t give a performance that I would consider to be my best, so after Megan won I was convinced I was going home. It was SUCH a relief when Kelly hit that button to save me.”

The eliminated contestants from Team Kelly so far were Chelle, Gigi Hess, Jules, and Sara Collins.

Team John Legend

CammWess, Mandi Castillo, Mike Jerel, Nelson Cade III, Thunderstorm Artis, and Zan Fiskum.

Brittney Allen, Darious Lyles, and Zach Day have been eliminated following their time on Team Legend so far.

Legend was faced with a difficult decision earlier in the season when he had to choose between keeping Darious Lyles or Nelson Cade III. After they went head-to-head during the Battles with a dueling cover of “Come Together” by The Beatles, Blake Shelton remarked “This is a tough one for John, because I do feel like you two are similar in your sound, even the way you perform, your stage presence, your hats!” Ultimately, though Legend said that the battle was “one of the most entertaining performances we’ll see in this round,” he chose Lyles as the winner; however, he decided to use his save on Cade, keeping both contestants. While Nelson Cade III remains in the competition presently, Darious Lyles has since gone home.

Team Nick Jonas

First-time judge Nick Jonas has 6 strong performers left on Team Nick heading into the last night of knockouts: Allegra Miles, Arei Moon, Jacob Miller, Jon Mullins, Michael Williams, and Roderick Chambers.

4 contestants have been eliminated from Team Nick – Anders Drerup, Kevin Farris, Samuel Wilco, and Tate Brusa.

