‘The Voice’ Teams 2020: Who Is Left In Season 18?

The 18th season of The Voice is almost done with its pre-taped episodes. On Monday, April 27, the show airs its “Road to the Live Shows” recap episode, and then next week, on May 4 and 5, the live shows begin. This year, there will only be three live-show weeks.

With that in mind, here is where all four teams stand so far this season.

Team Kelly

The artists that Kelly Clarkson currently has on her team are:

Megan Danielle

Micah Iverson

Mandi Thomas

Cedrice (stolen during the Knockout Round)

Artists Clarkson had who have been eliminated include:

Anaya Cheyenne

Tayler Green

Jules

Gigi Hess

Sarah Collins

Chelle

Team Nick

The artists that Nick Jonas currently has on his team are:

Arei Moon

Allegra Miles

Roderick Chambers

Thunderstorm Artis (stolen during the Knockout Round)

Artists Jonas had who have been eliminated include:

Jacob Miller

Jon Mullins

Tate Brusa

Kevin Farris

Samuel Wilco

Anders Drerup

Team Blake

The artists that Blake Shelton currently has on his team are:

Todd Tilghman

Toneisha Harris

Joei Fulco

Joanna Serenko (stolen during the Knockout Round)

Artists Shelton had who have been eliminated include:

Cam Spinks

Levi Watkins

Kailey Abel

Jacob Daniel Murphy

Jamal Corrie

Team Legend

The artists that John Legend currently has on his team are:

Zan Fiskum

Mike Jerel

Mandi Castillo

CammWess (stolen during the Knockout Round)

Artists Legend had who have been eliminated include:

Darious Lyles

Brittney Allen

Zach Day

The Four-Way Knockout

This year, the live shows will feature the Top 17 contestants — four from each coach plus the winner of the four-way knockout. The four artists who performed in the four-way knockout are:

Samantha Howell (Team Kelly)

Michael Williams (Team Nick)

Todd Michael Hall (Team Blake)

Nelson Cade III (Team Legend)

The winner of the four-way knockout will be revealed during Monday’s live show on May 4 and that person will complete the Top 17.

The Live Show Format

Due to the COVID-19 quarantine, The Voice is going to have its Top 17 perform live from their homes via video chat on Monday, May 4. After the performances, the viewers will vote and one artist from each team will advance to the semifinals. Then each coach will get to save one of their four artists for a total of eight advancing to the semifinals.

Then during the May 5 results show, out of the nine artists who haven’t yet advanced to the semis, one artist from each team with the highest votes will get to compete for a wild card spot. The wild card results should be revealed during the results show that night, if the pattern follows what happened in season 17.

The episodes airing May 11 and 12 will feature the nine artists who advanced to the semifinals, and then on May 18 and 19, the top four artists will compete in the finals, with one being crowned the winner of season 18.

The Voice season 18 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC; afterward, tune in to Songland, NBC’s hit songwriting competition show.

