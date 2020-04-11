What Time & Date Is the New ‘Tiger King and I’ Episode on Netflix?

A new episode of Tiger King — technically an “after show” episode — is about to drop. But exactly what time are you going to be able to watch the new episode hosted by Joel McHale called The Tiger King and I on Netflix?

‘The Tiger King & I’ Premieres on Sunday, April 12

The new installment to the Tiger King series, called Tiger King and I, will premiere on Sunday, April 12, Deadline reported. Yes, the new episode is premiering on Easter Sunday. It’s expected to drop at the same time that all Netflix episodes drop: 3 a.m. Eastern on Sunday, April 12.

The episode is debuting on Netflix all across the world and episodes will drop at the same time, no matter where you live. Here’s a look at when it will release in different time zones in the United States, depending on where you live.

Release Times in the U.S. (April 12)

12:01 a.m. Pacific

1:01 a.m. Mountain

2:01 a.m. Central

3:01 a.m. Eastern

9:01 p.m. Honolulu (April 11)

10:01 p.m. Juneau, Alaska (April 11)

So if you’re planning to watch Tiger King and I and you’re on the West Coast, you might be up late enough to watch it before you go to sleep. It’ll be releasing pretty late in other parts of the continental U.S., though. If you’re in Hawaii or Alaska, you’ll have plenty of time to watch it as part of your prime-time viewing.

Previews & More Details

On April 9, the new episode was announced on Netflix’s Twitter account in a video with Joel McHale. Here’s the video.

The Tiger King and I — a Tiger King after show hosted by Joel McHale and featuring brand new interviews with John Reinke, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, Saff, Erik Cowie, Rick Kirkman, and Jeff and Lauren Lowe — will premiere April 12 pic.twitter.com/8fbbNdaiDA — Netflix (@netflix) April 9, 2020

Joel McHale is hosting this aftershow /eighth episode and it promises to be informative and quite funny. He’ll be interviewing people like John Reinke, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, Saff, Erik Cowie, Rick Kirkham, and Jeff and Lauren Lowe. They’ll be talking about their experiences since the documentary was released.

Jeff and Lauren Lowe currently run the zoo that Joe Exotic ran in the documentary. You can see exactly where the zoo is located in Heavy’s story here.

John Reinke was the zoo manager who was featured frequently in the documentary series. He has two prosthetic legs and he became really close to some animals at the zoo while he worked there.

Joshua Dial is the campaign manager who witnesses Travis Maldonado’s death. He still has PTSD from what happened, New York Post reported.

John Finlay is Joe Exotic’s ex who’s moved on and created a life for himself. Saff is the zoo employee who lost his arm from a tiger attack. Erik Cowie is the head zookeeper on Tiger King (the one with the long, blonde hair.) He had to testify during Joe Exotic’s trial and he really struggled with the tigers’ deaths. Rick Kirkham is the journalist who was recording much of Joe Exotic’s life and who lost his life’s work in a fire on the zoo grounds. So it looks like we’re going to learn a lot in this new episode.

So far, there’s no word that Joe Exotic himself, Doc Antle, or Carole Baskin will be in the new episode.

