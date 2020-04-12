‘Tiger King’ Easter Memes: Best Jokes To Celebrate the New Netflix Episode

Happy Easter! Today just also happens to be the day Tiger King fans celebrate a new episode on Netflix. Yes, an aftershow episode called “The Tiger King and I” releases today, which makes sheltering at home on Easter a lot more pleasant. Here are some memes to celebrate.

First, there’s the classic Joe Exotic Easter Bunny with a classic “Easter in the front, Party in the back” mullet cut.

This one is pretty funny. It says: “Parents should we all get on the same page. Are we telling kids that the Easter Bunny died of coronavirus or that Carole Baskin fed him to a lion?”

And a lot of people are celebrating the announcement that a new Tiger King episode was coming out today. And it’s definitely worth celebrating.

Then there’s this meme that combines President Donald Trump and Joe Exotic. Did you know that a reporter actually asked Trump if he might consider pardoning Joe Exotic? Trump said he wasn’t familiar with him but would look into it.

But you don’t have to just share silly jokes. You can also make some Easter eggs with Tiger King themes to really dive deep into the fun. Here’s one idea. Color your Easter eggs orange with some black tiger stripes and write messages like: “Hey there you cool cats and kittens!” or “The woman is just obsessed with me!”

Another idea is just to use traditional Easter egg colors and write simple messages on them like “Joe Exotic” or “Tiger King.” Bonus if you go really dark and write “Covid 19” or “Corona” on your Easter eggs.

easter eggs look a little different this year #TigerKing pic.twitter.com/67Wtp689Ze — lauren (@laurenmontanoo) April 11, 2020

Or you can get extra fancy with your Easter eggs like the really impressive example below. Dress up your eggs like they’re guests from the documentary. Bonus points if you choose people from Episode 8 and decorate the eggs while watching.

Here’s another Easter egg idea. It’s Joe Eggsotic!

This one’s especially impressive.

my easter egg comp entry this year #TigerKing pic.twitter.com/QQ6lA6hgBc — 🦅 Real Tim Davey ☘️ (@RealTimDavey) April 10, 2020

You could also start an Easter children’s reading by saying, “Hey all you cool cats and kittens!”

I may or may have started my YouTube Easter Children’s Storytime with the iconic #CaroleBaskin intro and I am *quite* pleased with myself. #TigerKing pic.twitter.com/mzG5MdOgg0 — Ben Hogue (@benjaminaric) April 12, 2020

But if you try to talk about Tiger King during your Zoom Easter morning or lunch get-togethers with your family, make sure they understand what you’re talking about.

MFW no one in the family text thread about planning an Easter morning Zoom is responding to my Tiger King memes pic.twitter.com/oxmHkl9YbQ — Chris Busse (@busse) April 10, 2020

Or take this as an opportunity to tell them all about Tiger King and encourage them to watch the series for themselves.

The new Tiger King episode is already available on Netflix. Joel McHale is hosting this aftershow/eighth episode and it promises to be informative and quite funny. He’ll be interviewing people like John Reinke, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, Saff, Erik Cowie, Rick Kirkham, and Jeff and Lauren Lowe. They’ll be talking about their experiences since the documentary was released. The episode is really great. It has some funny moments mixed with some surprisingly chilling moments. People talk very candidly about their feelings toward Joe Exotic and don’t hold back. You definitely don’t want to miss this new episode, and Easter is the perfect time to watch.

