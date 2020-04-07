19-Year-Old TikTok Star Mark Thomas Tests Positive for Coronavirus

TikTok star Mark Thomas tested positive for coronavirus. He’s 19 years old. The social media influencer, who has more than 5 million followers on TikTok, took to Twitter to reveal his diagnosis.

“I got my test results back today,” he tweeted. “i tested positive for Covid-19. please do not worry. im doing perfectly fine and im okay. im just focusing on myself for the moment. all i ask is for positivity and prayers.”

19-year old influencer and TikTok star Mark Thomas has tested positive for COVID-19 https://t.co/6t3fRnShQX pic.twitter.com/4akFZkncoz — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) April 7, 2020

When asked about his symptoms, Thomas said he sense of smell and taste went away. “i couldn’t taste or smell for a few days,” he told one of his followers. “im able to smell and taste everything again, we’re just watching my health for the next week to make sure im doing well and i have been. just stay safe. stay indoors, drink lots of water, and eat healthy all you can.”

On April 3, Thomas notified his followers that he was tested for the virus.

On his 19th birthday, which was March 29, Thomas thanked his followers for their support. “sometimes i feel so damn worthless and alone and you’re all always there to have my back and support me and i just don’t get it, i couldn’t thank you all enough for all you’ve done. you’re all the reason im alive to this day and i owe the world to you all,” he wrote. “what the f— did i do to deserve you guys.”

The Surgeon General Asks Kylie Jenner to Help During Coronavirus

Surgeon General Jerome Adams asked social media influencers to use their platforms to tell people to stay home. He specifically asked Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kylie Jenner to ask her 166 million followers to quarantine.

The lip kit mogul was already quarantining in her Calabassas home, but at the request of the surgeon general she asked her followers to also practicing social distancing.

“The coronavirus is a real thing. I listened to the surgeon general this morning—even though I’ve already been doing my daily reminders—he definitely encouraged me to come on here and talk to you guys so you can see me and hear me,” she said on March 19.

Who’s At Risk of Getting Coronavirus?

When the world was first finding out about the coronavirus and how it affects people, it was first widely reported that the elderly and people with underlying health problems were most at risk. This remains true, but it doesn’t mean young people cannot get the virus, as seen with 19-year-old Thomas.

During a White House press conference Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the National Institute Of Allergy And Infectious Diseases Director, said the African American community was “disproportionately” at higher risk of contracting the coronavirus.

“It’s an exacerbation of a health disparity. We’ve known literally forever that diseases like diabetes, hypertension, obesity, and asthma are disproportionately affecting minority communities, particularly African Americans,” he said. “We’re very concerned about that. It’s very sad. There’s nothing we can do about it right now except to give them the best possible care to avoid those complications.”

