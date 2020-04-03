Tinsley Mortimer Is Dating a Man Named Bruce on RHONY

The Real Housewives of New York season 12 premieres on Thursday, April 2 at 9/8c on Bravo.

The official description for the episode, entitled “Back in the NY Groove,” teases “The New York ladies are back and moving forward; Sonja struggles with an empty nest after her daughter has left for college, while Luann celebrates the end of her probation; Ramona is on the prowl and looking for love.”

While Tinsley Mortimer is not included in the premiere synopsis, her new love interest named Bruce, is an attention-grabbing storyline for the start of the season.

Tinsley Said in June 2019 That She Was ‘Dating Someone With Kids’

In June 2019, after breaking up with Scott Kluth, Tinsley told People “I am fully dating again. I’m dating a lot of different people. I’m having fun doing it. I feel free and like myself again.”

One day later, People shared another update about the reality star’s dating life. She told the outlet “I actually am dating somebody — I’m not going to say who — who has children. And it’s good and it’s cute and it’s nice. You know, I’ve been a part of the family a little bit and it’s a good thing. So, we’ll see.”

Later in the interview, she added “I always, you know, just thought of myself as a younger person. And then all the sudden I’m older and men have children and things are happening. I’m like, ‘Wow!’ I can maybe be with somebody that has a life other than my own, and a whole world with kids. So, I’ve recently had a really nice time with this one person.”

Tinsley Got Back Together With Her Ex Scott & the Two Are Currently Engaged

Based on Tinsley’s current relationship status, we know that whatever she had with Bruce did not last. Tinsley is currently back together with and engaged to her ex-boyfriend Scott Kluth.

Kluth proposed to Tinsley on November 24, 2019.

Tinsley shared the news with her Instagram followers, writing “I got engaged to the LOVE of my life! Thank you sooo much for all your excitement for us! Every time I watch this it makes me cry?”

Tinsley and Scott briefly broke up earlier in the year, which Tinsley confirmed on Watch What Happens Live. Opening up about the strained relationship, Tinsley revealed to Andy Cohen that long distance proved to be a struggle for the pair. She said “It’s difficult to do all the ups and downs and have him not be in the same town. And then to have a lot of feelings of being defensive about the relationship and explain the relationship to some of the girls who keep wanting to poke and prod at it… filming the third season for me I hadn’t even known Scott for two years even at that point, so I mean it takes some time to get to know somebody and certainly we’re not living in the same time. It’s difficult.”

Before getting engaged to Kluth, Mortimer was married to Robert Mortimer from 2002 to 2010.

New episodes of The Real Housewives of New York season 12 air on Thursday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.

