Tinsley Mortimer Is Engaged to Ex-Boyfriend Scott Kluth

Last season on The Real Housewives of New York, Tinsley Mortimer convinced fans she was broken up with Scott Kluth. Now the two are not only back together, but they’re engaged.

Read on to learn more about the newly engaged couple.

Scott Proposed on November 24

Scott proposed to Tinsley at the Chicago Water Tower on November 24. And on November 28, Tinsley posted a photo wearing the ring. She captioned the pic, “I got engaged to the LOVE of my life! Thank you sooo much for all your excitement for us! Every time I watch this it makes me cry?”

The reality star recently sat down with E! News to discuss their impending nuptials and wedding plans. She shared that the couple was initially interested in doing something in Japan before coronavirus began spreading across the globe. “You know, when you’re planning anything and you have to think ahead, we’re at a time in our lives right now that we really just don’t know what’s going on and where we can travel and what we can do. And so it’s definitely difficult in this time to plan something and really nail it down. So we’re kind of just waiting to see what’s going to happen with the world. But we have some really good ideas that we can sort of put [in place] once we know really officially when we’re going to be able to travel again and be out.”

She adds that the two want a small wedding. “… we really both want to have it smaller so we think that doing destination we’d be able to make it more intimate and smaller. So that’s our plan.”

Mortimer says that while some RHONY cast members will be invited, she expects only one or two to be there, especially given the distance they will likely have to travel.

Scott is the CEO of CouponCabin

Kluth, who graduated from Northern Illinois University in 1999, is the founder and CEO of CouponCabin, a business that he started at age 25. The company provides online coupon codes from companies like Target, Sears, and Home Depot.

Kluth likes to stay out of the spotlight, but in 2013, he opened up to A Drink With to discuss how he came up with the idea for Coupon Cabin.

The entrepreneur explained, “I was one of the early folks at Sears.com. While I was working at Sears we would shop at a lot of our competitors’ stores to see how they boxed things and how they shipped things… When I left Sears I was kind of running from something, not to something. Sears was very, very corporate. We had grown Sears.com to 350 folks so it became very structured and organized and that just wasn’t the way I did my business. I had gotten to a point where I was unhappy with the red tape and politics of it all so I said, ‘Why not try and start a coupon site?’ At the time there weren’t any sites like that.”

Check out a new season of Real Housewives of New York Thursdays at 9pm ET/PT on Bravo.

READ NEXT: Who Has Replaced Bethenny Frankel on ‘Real Housewives of New York’?