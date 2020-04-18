One World: Together at Home Concert Stream Time & Channel

The One World: Together at Home concert special begins streaming pre-show performances at 2 p.m. ET/1 p.m. CT across several networks, including ABC, CBS, and NBC. The regular broadcast will air live at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT following the six-hour digital livestream event.

The One World: Together at Home concert is described as a “global broadcast & digital special to support frontline healthcare workers and the WHO,” according to its website. The concert will feature dozens of the biggest names in music, as well as several notable actors and actresses, including Danai Gurira of The Walking Dead, Oprah Winfrey, Amy Poehler and Samuel L. Jackson, among others. Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert are hosting the event.

Dozens of Musicians, Actors & Comedians Are Featured

According to the Global Citizen website, the regular broadcast of One World: Together At Home will include appearances by: Amy Poehler, Andrea Bocelli, Awkwafina, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Camila Cabello, Céline Dion, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Ellen DeGeneres, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lady Gaga, Lang Lang, Lizzo, LL COOL J, Lupita Nyong’o, Maluma, Oprah Winfrey, Paul McCartney, Pharrell Williams, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the Rolling Stones, Sam Smith, Shah Rukh Khan, Shawn Mendes, Stevie Wonder, Taylor Swift, and Usher.

The digital pre-show will include performances and appearances from the following: Adam Lambert, Andra Day, Angèle, Anitta, Annie Lennox, Becky G, Ben Platt, Billy Ray Cyrus, Black Coffee, Bridget Moynahan, Burna Boy, Cassper Nyovest, Charlie Puth, Christine and the Queens, Common, Connie Britton, Danai Gurira, Delta Goodrem, Don Cheadle, Eason Chan, Ellie Goulding, Erin Richards, FINNEAS, Heidi Klum, Hozier, Hussain Al Jassmi, Jack Black, Jacky Cheung, Jack Johnson, Jameela Jamil, James McAvoy, Jason Segel, Jennifer Hudson, Jess Glynne, Jessie J, Jessie Reyez, John Legend, Juanes, Kesha, Lady Antebellum, Lang Lang, Leslie Odom Jr., Lewis Hamilton, Liam Payne, Lili Reinhart, Lilly Singh, Lindsey Vonn, Lisa Mishra, Lola Lennox, Luis Fonsi, Maren Morris, Matt Bomer, Megan Rapinoe, Michael Bublé, Milky Chance, Naomi Osaka, Natti Natasha, Niall Horan, Nomzamo Mbatha, P.K. Subban, Picture This, Rita Ora, Samuel L Jackson, Sarah Jessica Parker, Sebastián Yatra, Sheryl Crow, Sho Madjozi, SOFI TUKKER, SuperM, The Killers, Tim Gunn, Vishal Mishra and Zucchero.

WHO & Global Citizen Hope to Raise Awareness & Funds to Fight the COVID-19 Pandemic

The World Health Organization (WHO) and Global Citizen teamed up with the artists listed above to raise funds and address the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping the globe. Hugh Evans, co-founder and CEO of Global Citizen, hopes the concert will help remind the world that we’re all in this together, and that we are eternally grateful to the healthcare, grocery and service industry workers who are working overtime to serve the community during the pandemic.

“We are grateful to the private sector who have listened to the public’s call for action and come together to support the global response to COVID19. This pandemic is too large for governments to tackle alone,”Evans said in a statement. “We are also incredibly grateful for the continued support from the artist community to make ‘One World: Together at Home’ a moment of global unity. Our hope for the special is that everyone will come away believing that we, as a shared humanity, can emerge from this moment forever grateful for the work of doctors, nurses, teachers, grocery store workers and all those who are the backbone of our communities.”

