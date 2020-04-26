Tom’s Girlfriend Shannon on 90 Day Fiancé: Are They Still Together?

Tom Brooks admitted during a recent episode of 90 Day Fiancé that he had relations with another woman while he and Darcey were “spending time apart,” although Darcey was under the impression they were still dating at the time.

After Darcey confronted Tom at a cafe in New York, he told her he “met somebody who loved me the way I needed to be loved.” Darcey told the English reality star that she was not okay with him seeing other wome, and the two had a pretty messy breakup following his big reveal. They left New York on significantly bad terms and it looked like their relationship was beyond repair at that point.

So who is the woman who “loved [Tom] the way he needed to be loved?” He said during a confessional that her name is Shannon, and that they met while he was in Milan for fashion week last year. Keep reading for details.

He Was First Spotted With Shannon in September 2019

Tom was first linked to Shannon while attending the Versace Women’s Spring-Summer 2020 Fashion Show in September 2019. A photo of the two dressed up for the event was posted on the Instagram page FraudedByTLC with the caption, “He was allegedly recently spotted at a cafe in Milan with this definitely-not-Darcey beauty and there was most definitely ass-grabbing involved.” The site also posted a video of the two at the event, which can be viewed above.

The couple appeared to be cozy and comfortable during the Versace event, and were again spotted together a few days later. FraudedByTLC posted another series of pictures which shows the two cuddled up on the steps of a building in Nottingham shortly after they left Milan.

Shannon can be seen sitting between Tom’s legs at Woollaton Park, while another picture shows her taking a selfie with Tom’s mother Jaynie. You can check out the pictures of the blonde bombshell below, which FraudedByTLC claims were taken directly from Tom’s Instagram page.

Darcey Found Out About Shannon From Her Sister Stacey

Darcey found out about Tom’s other girlfriend through her twin sister Stacey’s fiance, who found pictures of Tom and Shannon together on Instagram. “This morning I got a text from Stacey with some pictures of Tom and another woman,” Darcey said during an earlier episode of the show.

“I didn’t see these pictures on social media because Tom and I blocked each other a few weeks ago after a fight,” she added. “One of these pictures is Tom with this woman in Nottingham, where he took me. She’s like right in his crotch and he’s got his hands all over her leg … it’s shocking to see. I don’t know who this woman is but I will not let any man play with my heart.”

Darcey confronted Tom about Shannon after the two met for coffee in New York, and the their conversation did not end on pleasant terms. “Tom, I know about your new girl,” Darcey tells him in the clip below. He responds, “Well the person you’re talking about is from three weeks ago.” He also notes that Shannon “loved him the way he needed to be loved,” and essentially blames Darcey for sending him into the arms of another woman.

He then explains to the producers, “While Darcey and I have been spending time apart, I actually met someone. She’s called Shannon. Three weeks ago, I was in Milan for fashion week, as was she. We then shared a drink, we shared the evening together, and I haven’t told Darcey that I’ve met someone else because I feel confused about a few things.”

Tom Decides He Wants to be With Shannon After Darcey Rejects Him Again

Tom makes the mistake of driving to Darcey’s house during the April 26 episode of the show to hand deliver a letter to her, and when Darcey’s reception isn’t as welcoming as he hoped, he decides it’s for the best and that he’s no longer confused about who he wants to be with.

“At least take the letter and read it,” he tells the cameras after she slams the door in his face. “I’m pissed off that I actually wasted my time coming here today.” He then gets back in the car and drives back to New York while telling the cameras, “I actually found some happiness with Shannon. God knows after putting up with Darcey I deserve it.”

He adds, “I have had a bit of bad time with Darcey, let’s face it. But this leaves me in a very good position now. Finding closure with Darcey has made me realize how special Shannon is, and I can’t think of anything more I want than to be with her right now.” Heavy will add the full clip of Tom’s confessional about Shannon once it becomes available.

There’s no evidence that Tom and Shannon are still together today, although we likely won’t know for certain until Season 4 of Before the 90 Days wraps up. It’s not uncommon for 90 Day stars to keep quiet about their relationships while the show is still airing, and contractual obligations to TLC also stops them from publicly sharing much, so fans will just have to wait and see how everything plays out between the two.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 4 cast, weekly spoilers, couples predictions and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

