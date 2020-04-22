Tony Bennett’s Age & Height: Background & Stats on the Crooner

Tony Bennett is a jazz singer and artist and is one of the stars who will come together during tonight’s Jersey 4 Jersey benefit concert. The singer is 93 years old and stands at 5’7″ tall.

Bennett made his first record in 1950, but the singer originally performed as a singing waiter in Queens, and he told the San Diego Union-Tribune that he enjoyed that time in his life.

“I loved that time of my life, and I honestly feel that, if I hadn’t made it professionally, I would be perfectly happy going back to being a singing waiter,” he said in 2019. He added that it was a great training ground and he learned many songs in that time.

Bennett has since won 19 Grammy awards to date including a Lifetime Achievement Award that was presented to him in 2001.

Bennett Was Born in 1926

Tony Bennett was born on August 3, 1926, but he’s still not considering retiring. Last year, he was booked for three September concerts in Las Vegas and then performed in October, November and December as well.

Bennett fought in the late stages of World War II as a U.S. Army infantryman in the European theater, and he later signed with Columbia Records and had his first hit in “Because of You” in 1951. He also had several top hits like “Rags to Riches” by 1953.

Unfortunately for the performer, his career took a downturn when rock music became more popular. He didn’t let that stop him, though, and he staged a comeback during the late 1980s and 1990s, putting out gold record albums again.

Bennett performs with audience enjoyment as his number one goal. He told the San Diego Union-Tribune that as long as the audience enjoys a performance, then he is content with it.

“The audience has always been the basis for what I do when I am on stage, as that is who I am communicating with,” he said. “And so, if at the end of the evening, they walk out of the theater and say to each other that they enjoyed themselves tonight and for a few hours they forgot their own problems and concerns, then I am completely content.”

Bennett Will be on Tour in 2020

Bennett was scheduled for the following performances in 2020, but some may be rescheduled due to the global coronavirus pandemic:

May 1 – Orillia, Ontario

May 22 – Norman, Oklahoma

May 24 – Catoosa, Oklahoma

June 6 – Mashantucket, Connecticut

June 21 – Bethesda, Maryland

July 10 – Bensalem, Pennsylvania

August 12, 14, 15 – Las Vegas, Nevada

August 18 – San Francisco, California

Tonight’s Jersey 4 Jersey concert is a collaboration from New Jersey stars who want to raise funds to help fight COVID-19 in their state. Other stars at the concert include New Jersey natives Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi.

Also performing will be the remaining members of Fountains of Wayne for their first live performance in seven years. They’ll be paying tribute to their former co-founder Adam Schlesinger, who died after contracting the coronavirus earlier this month.

All of the money raised goes to the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund, which is a non-profit that launched last month in hopes to support organizations providing essential services and assisting those on the front lines of the battle with COVID-19 within New Jersey.

