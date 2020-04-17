‘Too Hot to Handle’ Cast: Meet the 14 Contestants

Netflix’s Too Hot to Handle is about to be your new obsession. It takes 10 singles (and later adds in more), puts them in a gorgeous retreat for four weeks and encourages them to make deep connections and find love — all while not being able to have any sort of physical affection. Every time they kiss (or more), money gets deducted from the prize pool.

Here are the 14 contestants competing for love and money on the first season of Too Hot to Handle

David Birtwistle

Who he is: A fitness and nutrition coach from London, United Kingdom, and a Nike Training ambassador and founder of Endeavor Life, “an innovative program combining Nutrition, Fitness and action based Performance Coaching for the everyday man who wants more from life.”

Lydia Clyma

Who she is: A TV and social media presenter and MMA ring girl from Portsmouth, United Kingdom.

She revealed on Instagram that she appears starting in episode 6: “I’m so excited (and nervous) to be able to share this special journey with you all, that taught me so much about myself over the past year. You’ll see me laugh and cry, with my closest friends from all over the world. I hope you’re all ready for this crazy rollercoaster of a series that drops next Friday 17th April. See you in episode 6. Thank you ALL for your love and support! Stay safe.”

Haley Cureton

Who she is: An Instagram model from Jacksonville Beach, Florida. She’s a huge dog lover, posting notifications to Facebook when dogs in her area need to be adopted or are rescued from a hoarding situation.

Kelechi “Kelz” Dyke

Who he is: A football player from London. He plays for the London Warriors, an American Football team based in South London.

Francesca Farago

Who she is: A model from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. She is starting her own clothing line that is ethical, sustainable, biodegradable, eco-friendly, PETA-approved and vegan.

Bryce Hirschberg

Who he is: A director/writer/actor from Los Angeles. His 2018 film Counterfeiters is streaming free on YouTube during quarantine.

Harry Jowsey

Who he is: A clothing designer from Queensland, Australia. Check out his clothing and sunglasses here.

Nicole O’Brien

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-zPR8cl0zT/

Who she is: A model from Cork County, Ireland. She says of her time on Too Hot to Handle, “I’ve been wanting to share this secret for so long and I’m so excited to say I’ll be on your screens on the 17th of April. Be prepared to laugh and cry because this series is going to give you all the feels! It’s so honest and real and I’m sharing a side to me not many people know about so this is pretty scary! I’m excited to start this journey and share it with best friends from all over the world.”

Rhonda Paul

Who she is: A small business owner from Atlanta, she founded Pure Luxx, an accessory company.

Kori Sampson

Who he is: A model from Plymouth, United Kingdom. He comes into the show in episode 6.

Matthew Smith

Who he is: An actor/writer/producer from Denver, Colorado. He has appeared on an episode each of Stitchers, New Girl, and The Young & the Restless.

Sharron Townsend

Who he is: A model from New Jersey who appeared in the music video for Ari Lennox and J. Cole’s “Shea Butter Baby.” He also appeared on an episode of MTV’s 2017 dating show Undressed.

Chloe Veitch

Who she is: A model and pageant contestant from Essex, United Kingdom.

Madison Wyborny

Who she is: A model based in Los Angeles, California. She appears in episode 6 as well.

Too Hot to Handle season one is streaming now on Netflix.

