‘Too Hot to Handle’ Winner: Who Wins Season 1?

If you can't get enough of Netflix's Too Hot to Handle, the reality dating competition series where the contestants aren't allowed to so much as kiss each other or risk losing money out of their grand prize pool, you are not alone.

If you need to know how the season plays out, we’re here to help. But be warned about major spoilers for the season. Do not keep reading if you don’t want to be spoiled.

The Prize Money

The money starts out at $100,000, but contestants will lose money every time they commit an indiscretion.

Kissing loses them $3000, oral sex loses them $6000 and having intercourse costs a whopping $20,000.

There is a private suite that a few couples get to use. One couple, Sharron Townsend and Rhonda Paul spends the night there and loses the group $16,000, but we are not given the specifics of what they did, only that they did not have intercourse.

But another couple, Francesca Farago and Harry Jowsey do have sex and it loses the group 20K, much to everyone’s collective dismay.

However, at the end of the season, Francesca and Harry, as the biggest rule-breakers, are given the opportunity to win back the money they lost the group by spending the night in the private suite and not having any physical contact whatsoever.

They are able to do so and the final tally is a prize pool of $75,000.

So Who Wins?

By the time Lana the A.I. robot declares a winner, four contestants are gone from the game. Matthew Smith chooses to leave because he’s just not connecting with anyone, while Haley Cureton, Madison Wyborny, and Kori Sampson were all asked to leave by Lana because they were not genuinely trying to form deep connections and experience personal growth.

That leaves 10 people at the end. When they are gathered together to find out who wins, there are two couples — Sharron and Rhonda, and Francesca and Harry. Some people think they shouldn’t win the money because they are the main reasons for losing money in the first place, but this is also a reality dating competition series, so maybe they will be the only winners because they’re the only people who formed couples.

In the end, Lana declares that all 10 people left showed great personal growth and they split the prize money, telling them, “You are all winners. Each of you has embraced the process and helped one another to form deeper connections.” So everyone leaves with $7500 each.

Afterward, Francesca, who certainly showed a lot of growth during the season, says, “I definitely know that I’m going to be the new Lana for all my friends, that I’m going to be preaching these weird things to them. I’m literally Mother Theresa and I’m going to spread my knowledge to the world.”

Too Hot to Handle season one is streaming now on Netflix.

