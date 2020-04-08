Trent’s Health Scare & Issues Play Out on ‘7 Little Johnstons’

Trent Johnston, star of the hit TLC series 7 Little Johnstons, has been dealing with a plethora of health issues over the last few seasons of the show. The reality star continues to deal with some health scares throughout the newest season and during the April 7 episode of the show, Trent receives the results of his gallbladder scan, indicating his issues might be stemming from his gallbladdar.

So what’s going on with Trent today? Are the Johnstons any closer to figuring out what’s causing Trent’s abdominal pain? Here’s what we know, based on Amber’s social media updates:

Amber Posted a Photo of Trent in the Hospital in March

Although Amber and Trent have been relatively quiet on social media regarding Trent’s health issues in recent months, Amber did post a picture of Trent in the hospital on March 5, indicating ongoing issues with his abdomen. The reality star captioned the photo, “Hoping for answers,” but didn’t elaborate any further.

Fans flooded the picture with well wishes for the reality couple, with many offering words of support and thoughts on what might be plaguing Trent. Several fans believed his symptoms were signs of gallbladder issues, while others just sent the couple prayers for quick healing.

“I have seen a lot of people that have the same problems,” one user wrote. “All tests showed everything was normal. They request to have their gallbladder removed anyways and their problems were resolved. I am going through the same thing as well.”

Another fan added, “I was in the hospital for five days straight until they found it. So many tests but I refused to leave in so much pain. Praying for confirmation for Trent!” Others sent prayers, thoughts and words of encouragement to the reality star. Amber still hasn’t publicly announced Trent’s diagnosis (from what we could find), but fans will get a chance to follow Trent’s journey during the newest season of 7 Little Johnstons.

Trent Was Dealing With the Same Abdominal Issues in Early 2019

Amber has posted various updates on Trent’s health over the last few years, although it doesn’t look like the reality family has figured out what’s causing his abdominal pain just yet. In February 2019, Amber posted a picture of Trent in the hospital once again and thanked fans for their support.

“Not exactly how we wanted to spend our night, but hoping we find answers! #severeabdominalpain #goingon4months,” she wrote on Instagram. In a follow-up Instagram story, Amber wrote “so all tests have revealed no explanation for the ongoing pain, I did some research and have him on a dietary regimen that SEEMS to be helping! Yay!! Thank you ALL for your concerns for sure,” the post read.

At the time, they thought his abdominal issues might have been stemming from something he ate (as mentioned above), but they still weren’t sure what was causing the pain. Hopefully the family will get some answers sometime this season.

New episodes of 7 Little Johnstons air Tuesday nights at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT on TLC. In the meantime, you can find all the latest in TV coverage and entertainment news here.

READ NEXT: Amy Roloff & Fiance Chris Marek Postpone Their Wedding

