Who is Trevor Holmes’ Ex-Girlfriend?

At the end of the Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart premiere episode, the previews for next week showed a new cast member claiming she is friends with Trevor Holmes’ ex-girlfriend and that the girls in the house need to be aware of his cheating ways.

If you’re curious who that cast member is, who Holmes’ ex-girlfriend is and what people are saying about Holmes, here’s what we know so far. But be warned of light spoilers ahead.

Sierra Nielsen is Holmes’ Ex

In case you don’t know, Holmes was a contestant on American Idol season 16 in 2018. He made headlines after his audition because judge Katy Perry was really flirting with him. In fact, the day after his episode aired, he and then-girlfriend Sierra Nielsen appeared on Good Morning America to talk about Perry and Holmes’ flirtation.

“I was fully supportive of it. We all have celebrity crushes … We had so much fun and Katy and I hugged and we laughed about it and I even told her that we could share him,” said Nielsen at the time.

But is she the ex-girlfriend in question? It would appear so because the cast member who comes into the house saying she is friends with Holmes’ ex is Natascha Bessez. Bessez and Nielsen are friends on social media and there’s even a Facebook post by a mutual friend trumpeting Bessez’s appearance on The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart where Nielsen calls Bessez “a freaking queen.”

But is Holmes a Serial Cheater?

We have no idea what happened between Holmes and Nielsen — there is no information about their breakup on social media. In fact, they’ve almost entirely scrubbed each other from their accounts, though the Instagram photo above managed to escape the purge.

But according to Reality Steve, the guru of all things Bachelor, as soon as the Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart cast was announced, he was inundated with emails about Holmes’ cheating ways.

“Everything I’ve gotten about him after this cast was announced were women coming forward talking about what a dog he is. And just after tweeting last night, 4 more women emailed to tell me what a f*ck boy he is. So Jamie has no idea what she’s in for once this is all said done. He will leave her in a heartbeat when this is over. I’m in double digits now of women who’ve contacted me telling me about this guy and his playboy ways,” writes Reality Steve.

The “Jamie” in question is Jamie Gabrielle, the girl who gave Holmes her rose in the premiere episode. It sounds like Gabrielle and Holmes might be in for quite a bit of drama this season, especially since Gabrielle said right in her intro package, “For me, dating has been kind of dismal. I’ve been on 100 dates, but every guy I’ve ever dated has cheated on me. I’m a one-guy kind of gal.”

The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

