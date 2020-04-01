Turtle on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues & Guesses So Far 4/1/2020

It’s April Fools’ Day but there’s no fooling around about the top nine who competed on Wednesday’s edition of The Masked Singer. After three separate groups performed, the top three were selected.

Remember Turtle? He performed wearing a punk outfit in the first group of singers. Some of the panelists said he was a frontrunner this season, with the Turtle belting out a range of songs, from romantic ballads to faster hits. The judges had several guesses about who the turtle might be, and fans were just as eager to weigh in. But who is really performing behind that Turtle mask?

For everything we know about Turtle, continue reading below:

‘The Masked Singer’ Turtle Clues

Some viewers might be a little foggy about The Turtle. For his fourth performance, Turtle revealed he was practicing with a 40-pound weighted vest so he’d be able to comfortably perform. It was really important for him to include choreography into his routine. He sang “Higher Live” by Steve Winwood.

In his clue, he said he is not known for just one thing.

Before Wednesday we hadn’t seen him performed since February. In his third clue package, viewers got to hear from the performer’s ninth-grade teacher, “Miss S.”

“Man I’m having a shell of a good time being whoever I want on this show,” the Turtle said, introducing his teacher. “I would never be here without the people who supported my dream, Like Miss S.”

She described him as one of the “most driven students I ever had.” Miss S said last year they saw each other and he was just as she remembered him. “He was still the same humble kid,” she told the judges. “Turtle, I hope you have the time of your life.”

For his first three performances, Turtle sang “Kiss From a Rose” by Seal, “Say You Won’t Let Go” by James Arthur and “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” by Shawn Mendes.

The Turtle on ‘The Masked Singer’ Top Guesses

Robin Thicke guessed that it was Drew Lachey under the mask on the most recent episode. Ken Jeong said it could potentially be Backstreet Boys star Brian Littrell. Nicole Scherzinger guessed Nick Lachey since one of the clues was that they had a “fun morning” together and they talked about The Masked Singer. Jenny McCarthy guessed Chris Evans based off a superhero clue, but Thicke poked fun at her guess, saying that Turtle is way too small to be Evans.

Before Wednesday, the last time we saw him, the judges seemed pretty confident that whoever was hiding under the Turtle mask was likely a member of a boyband. Their guesses varied, suggesting it could be Joey McIntyre from New Kids on the Block, Zac Efron, or AJ McClean from the Backstreet Boys.

Fans of the show, however, seem to have a different theory about who’s lurking behind the turtle mask. One of the most popular ones is that it’s 2000s heartthrob Jesse McCartney hiding behind the Turtle facade or Hunter Hayes.

Viewers aren’t alone in this theory about McCartney. As noted by Cinemabled, it’s possible considering one of the clues. There might have been a reference to McCartney’s boyband, Dream Street, in the second clue package. The phrase “Don’t Rave Ever At My School -Turtle,” appeared, which could stand for “D-R-E-A-M-S-T.”

Turtle talked about growing up fast, and it could have been a reference to a lawsuit filed by the parents of the boyband members against the Dream Street founders. They claimed their sons, who were underage at the time, were exposed to pornography, women and alcohol. The band broke up after the lawsuit was filed and McCartney went on to have a solo career.

To find out the next unmasked celebrity, tune in to new episodes of The Masked Singer Season 3, Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.

