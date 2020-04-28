TV Premiere Dates & Schedule for May 2020

May is nearly here, and since half the globe is still in partial lock down mode due to the COVID-19 pandemic, you might be looking for something to watch while waiting for everything to reopen. If so, Heavy has you covered – May is packed full of some excellent TV premieres, returning favorites, long-awaited returns and plenty of exciting events to keep you occupied during quarantine.

The highly anticipated remaining five episodes of Adult Swim’s Rick and Morty will be returning on Sunday, May 3, followed by Solar Opposites, another Justin Roiland adult cartoon which premieres Friday, May 8 on Hulu. Lifetime will be airing several Married at First Sight specials leading up to the premiere of Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam, which premieres May 20, and a strange new reality show called Labor of Love, which features 15 men competing to father a woman’s child, airs on May 21.

The following is a list of all May 2020 TV premiere dates for most major shows on most major networks and streaming platforms. I will continue to update this article throughout the month as more shows are announced or rescheduled, but if I missed anything or the premiere time/date changes, feel free to shoot me an email and I will gladly update the post.

Note: the list below only consists of new series premieres, docu-series air dates, mid-season premieres, TV specials and awards ceremonies, and does NOT include made-for-TV original movies, stand-alone documentaries or stand-up comedy specials airing throughout the month. We focus strictly on TV series and specials.

Here’s what’s coming to TV in May 2020 (times are listed in Eastern and Central time):

Friday, May 1, 2020

3/2 AM: Almost Happy – Netflix, Series Premiere

– Netflix, Series Premiere 3/2 AM: Ghostwriter – Apple TV+, Season 1.5

– Apple TV+, Season 1.5 3/2 AM: Hollywood – Netflix, Series Premiere

– Netflix, Series Premiere 3/2 AM: Into the Night – Netflix, Series Premiere

– Netflix, Series Premiere 3/2 AM: Medici – Netflix, Season 3

– Netflix, Season 3 3/2 AM: Prop Culture – Disney+, Series Premiere

– Disney+, Series Premiere 3/2 AM: Reckoning – Netflix, Series Premiere

– Netflix, Series Premiere 3/2 AM: Trying – Apple TV+, Series Premiere

– Apple TV+, Series Premiere 3/2 AM: Upload – Amazon, Series Premiere

– Amazon, Series Premiere 11/10 PM: Betty – HBO, Series Premiere

Sunday, May 3, 2020

8/7 PM: The Real Housewives of Potomac – Bravo, Season 5

– Bravo, Season 5 9/8 PM: Billions – Showtime, Season 5

– Showtime, Season 5 9/8 PM: The Good Witch – Hallmark Channel, Season 6

– Hallmark Channel, Season 6 9/8 PM: Married to Medicine Los Angeles – Bravo, Season 2

– Bravo, Season 2 10/9 PM: Duff Takes the Cake Food – Network, Season 2 – Special Night

– Network, Season 2 – 11/10 PM: Ming’s Dynasty – Fuse, Series Premiere

– Fuse, Series Premiere 11:30/10:30 PM: Rick & Morty – Adult Swim, Season 4.5

Monday, May 4, 2020

3/2 AM: Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian – Disney+, Series Premiere – Special Day

– Disney+, Series Premiere – 3/2 AM: Gold Digger – Acorn TV, Series Premiere

– Acorn TV, Series Premiere 3/2 AM: Reno 911 – Quibi, Season 7

– Quibi, Season 7 10/9 PM: Camp Getaway – Bravo, Series Premiere

Tuesday, May 5, 2020

10/9 PM: Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles – Bravo, Season 12

– Bravo, Season 12 10/9 PM: Tirdy Works – truTV, Series Premiere

Wednesday, May 6, 2020

3/2 AM: Workin’ Moms – Netflix, Season 4

– Netflix, Season 4 8/7 PM: Married at First Sight: Honeymoon Countdown – Lifetime, Special

– Lifetime, Special 9/8 PM: The Oval – BET, Season 1.5

– BET, Season 1.5 10/9 PM: Expedition with Steve Backshall – PBS, Season 1.5

Thursday, May 7, 2020

3/2 AM: Bad Mothers – Sundance Now, Series Premiere

– Sundance Now, Series Premiere 3/2 AM: Scissor Seven – Netflix, Season 2

Friday, May 8, 2020

3/2 AM: Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt – Netflix, Series Premiere

– Netflix, Series Premiere 3/2 AM: Dead to Me – Netflix, Season 2

– Netflix, Season 2 3/2 AM: The Eddy – Netflix, Series Premiere

– Netflix, Series Premiere 3/2 AM: The Hollow – Netflix, Season 2

– Netflix, Season 2 3/2 AM: Restaurants on the Edge – Netflix, Season 2

– Netflix, Season 2 3/2 AM: Rust Valley Restorers – Netflix, Season 2

– Netflix, Season 2 3/2 AM: Solar Opposites – Hulu, Series Premiere

– Hulu, Series Premiere 3/2 AM: Valeria – Netflix, Series Premiere

– Netflix, Series Premiere 8/7 PM: Masters of Illusion: Impossible Escapes – The CW, Special

– The CW, Special 10/9 PM: Bering Sea Gold – Discovery Channel, Season 14

Saturday, May 9, 2020

6/5 PM: Accident, Suicide or Murder – Oxygen, Season 2

Sunday, May 10, 2020

8:30/7:30 PM: Renovate Like a Mother – HGTV, Special

– HGTV, Special 9/8 PM: I Know This Much Is True – HBO, Series Premiere

– HBO, Series Premiere 9/8 PM: Worst Cooks in America – Food Network, Season 19

– Food Network, Season 19 10/9 PM: Call Your Mother – Comedy Central, Special

– Comedy Central, Special 11/10 PM: Find Love Live – TLC, Series Premiere

Monday, May 11, 2020

Midnight/11 PM: The Shivering Truth – Adult Swim, Season 2

– Adult Swim, Season 2 12:15 AM/11:15 PM: JJ Villard’s Fairy Tales – Adult Swim, Series Premiere

– Adult Swim, Series Premiere 3/2 AM: Barkitecture – Quibi, Series Premiere

– Quibi, Series Premiere 3/2 AM: Bordertown – Netflix, Season 3

– Netflix, Season 3 3/2 AM: A Royal Tour of the 20th Century – Acorn TV, U.S. Series Premiere

– Acorn TV, U.S. Series Premiere 3/2 AM: Trial by Media – Netflix, Series Premiere

– Netflix, Series Premiere 8/7 PM: Asian Americans – PBS, Series Premiere

– PBS, Series Premiere 9/8 PM: Bakeaway Camp with Martha Stewart – Food Network, Series Premiere

Tuesday, May 12, 2020

3/2 AM: Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend – Netflix, Special

– Netflix, Special 8/7 PM: Best Cake Wins – BYUtv, Season 3

– BYUtv, Season 3 8/7 PM: Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back: SOS – FOX, Special

– FOX, Special 8/7 PM: The Happy Days of Garry Marshall – ABC, Special

– ABC, Special 8:30/7:30 PM: Step Up to the Plate – BYUtv, Series Premiere

– BYUtv, Series Premiere 9/8 PM: Jeff’s Homemade Game Show – BYUtv, Series Premiere

Wednesday, May 13, 2020

8/7 PM: Married at First Sight: All About Family – Lifetime, Special

Thursday, May 14, 2020

10:30/9:30 PM: The Misery Index – TBS, Season 2

Friday, May 15, 2020

3/2 AM: The Great – Hulu, Series Premiere

– Hulu, Series Premiere 3/2 AM: Inhuman Resources – Netflix, Series Premiere

– Netflix, Series Premiere 3/2 AM: It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer – Disney+, Series Premiere

– Disney+, Series Premiere 3/2 AM: Magic for Humans – Netflix, Season 3

– Netflix, Season 3 3/2 AM: She-Ra and the Princesses of Power – Netflix, Season 5

– Netflix, Season 5 3/2 AM: The Unremarkable Juanquini – Netflix, Series Premiere

– Netflix, Series Premiere 3/2 AM: White Lines – Netflix, Series Premiere

– Netflix, Series Premiere 8/7 PM: BattleBots – Discovery Channel, Season 5

– Discovery Channel, Season 5 8/7 PM: Masters of Illusion – The CW, Season 10

Saturday, May 16, 2020

3/2 AM: The Queen and the Conqueror – Netflix, Series Premiere

– Netflix, Series Premiere 8/7 PM: Graduate Together: America Honors the Class of 2020 – ABC/CBS/NBC, Special

– ABC/CBS/NBC, Special 11/10 PM: Go Back to China – Fuse, Special

Sunday, May 17, 2020

8/7 PM: Hightown – Starz, Series Premiere

– Starz, Series Premiere 9/8 PM: American Aristocrat’s Guide to Great Estates – Smithsonian Channel, Series Premiere

– Smithsonian Channel, Series Premiere 9/8 PM: Behind Closed Doors: Beverly Hills, 90210 – Reelz, Special

– Reelz, Special 9/8 PM: Snowpiercer – TNT, Series Premiere

Monday, May 18, 2020

3/2 AM: The Big Flower Fight – Netflix, Series Premiere

– Netflix, Series Premiere 3/2 AM: Dead Still – Acorn TV, Series Premiere

– Acorn TV, Series Premiere 9/8 AM: DC’s Stargirl – DC Universe, Series Premiere

– DC Universe, Series Premiere 9/8 PM: Private Lives of the Monarchs – Smithsonian Channel, Season 2

Tuesday, May 19, 2020

3/2 AM: Sweet Magnolias – Netflix, Series Premiere

– Netflix, Series Premiere 10/9 PM: The Genetic Detective – ABC, Series Premiere

Wednesday, May 20, 2020

8/7 PM: The 100 – The CW, Season 7

– The CW, Season 7 8/7 PM: The Amazing Race – CBS, Season 32

– CBS, Season 32 8/7 PM: Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam – Lifetime, Series Premiere

– Lifetime, Series Premiere 9/8 PM: Ultimate Tag – FOX, Series Premiere

Thursday, May 21, 2020

3/2 AM: Penance – Sundance Now, Special

– Sundance Now, Special 8/7 PM: Burden of Truth – The CW, Season 3

– The CW, Season 3 8/7 PM: Celebrity Escape Room – NBC, Special

– NBC, Special 9/8 PM: Holey Moley – ABC, Season 2

– ABC, Season 2 9/8 PM: Labor of Love – FOX, Series Premiere

– FOX, Series Premiere 9/8 PM: Red Nose Day Special – NBC, Special

– NBC, Special 10/9 PM: To Tell the Truth – ABC, Season 5

Friday, May 22, 2020

Midnight/11 PM: The Split – Sundance TV, Season 2

– Sundance TV, Season 2 3/2 AM: The Big Fib – Disney+, Series Premiere

– Disney+, Series Premiere 3/2 AM: Control Z – Netflix, Series Premiere

– Netflix, Series Premiere 3/2 AM: History 101 – Netflix, Series Premiere

– Netflix, Series Premiere 3/2 AM: Homecoming – Amazon, Season 2

– Amazon, Season 2 3/2 AM: Selling Sunset – Netflix, Season 2

– Netflix, Season 2 3/2 AM: Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series – Netflix, Season 2

– Netflix, Season 2 9/8 PM: AKA Jane Roe – FX, Special

Sunday, May 24, 2020

10/9 AM: Luke Nguyen – Ovation, Season 2

– Ovation, Season 2 10/9 PM: SMothered – TLC, Season 2

Monday, May 25, 2020

9/8 PM: Barkskins – National Geographic Channel, Series Premiere

Wednesday, May 27, 2020

3/2 AM: Craftopia – HBO Max, Series Premiere

– HBO Max, Series Premiere 3/2 AM: Legendary – HBO Max, Series Premiere

– HBO Max, Series Premiere 3/2 AM: Looney Tunes Cartoons – HBO Max, Series Premiere

– HBO Max, Series Premiere 3/2 AM: Love Life – HBO Max, Series Premiere

– HBO Max, Series Premiere 3/2 AM: The Not Too Late Show with Elmo – HBO Max, Series Premiere

– HBO Max, Series Premiere 10/9 PM: Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. – ABC, Season 7

Thursday, May 28, 2020

3/2 AM: Dorohedoro – Netflix, Series Premiere

Friday, May 29, 2020

3/2 AM: Central Park – Apple TV+, Series Premiere

– Apple TV+, Series Premiere 3/2 AM: Ramy – Hulu, Season 2 Premiere

– Hulu, Season 2 Premiere 3/2 AM: Somebody Feed Phil – Netflix, Season 3

– Netflix, Season 3 3/2 AM: Space Force – Netflix, Series Premiere

Saturday, May 30, 2020

10/9 PM: Nate and Jeremiah: Save My House – HGTV, Season 2

Sunday, May 31, 2020

8/7 PM: Celebrity Family Feud – ABC, Season 7

– ABC, Season 7 9/8 PM: Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER – Nat Geo Wild, Season 9

– Nat Geo Wild, Season 9 9/8 PM: Laurel Canyon – Epix, Series Premiere

– Epix, Series Premiere 9/8 PM: Press Your Luck – ABC, Season 2

– ABC, Season 2 10/9 PM: Match Game – ABC, Season 5

– ABC, Season 5 10/9 PM: Quiz – AMC, Series Premiere – Special Time

Keep up with all the latest in TV coverage and entertainment news here.

