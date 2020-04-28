TV Premiere Dates & Schedule for May 2020

May is nearly here, and since half the globe is still in partial lock down mode due to the COVID-19 pandemic, you might be looking for something to watch while waiting for everything to reopen. If so, Heavy has you covered – May is packed full of some excellent TV premieres, returning favorites, long-awaited returns and plenty of exciting events to keep you occupied during quarantine.
The highly anticipated remaining five episodes of Adult Swim’s Rick and Morty will be returning on Sunday, May 3, followed by Solar Opposites, another Justin Roiland adult cartoon which premieres Friday, May 8 on Hulu. Lifetime will be airing several Married at First Sight specials leading up to the premiere of Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam, which premieres May 20, and a strange new reality show called Labor of Love, which features 15 men competing to father a woman’s child, airs on May 21.
The following is a list of all May 2020 TV premiere dates for most major shows on most major networks and streaming platforms. I will continue to update this article throughout the month as more shows are announced or rescheduled, but if I missed anything or the premiere time/date changes, feel free to shoot me an email and I will gladly update the post.
Note: the list below only consists of new series premieres, docu-series air dates, mid-season premieres, TV specials and awards ceremonies, and does NOT include made-for-TV original movies, stand-alone documentaries or stand-up comedy specials airing throughout the month. We focus strictly on TV series and specials.
Here’s what’s coming to TV in May 2020 (times are listed in Eastern and Central time):
Friday, May 1, 2020
- 3/2 AM: Almost Happy – Netflix, Series Premiere
- 3/2 AM: Ghostwriter – Apple TV+, Season 1.5
- 3/2 AM: Hollywood – Netflix, Series Premiere
- 3/2 AM: Into the Night – Netflix, Series Premiere
- 3/2 AM: Medici – Netflix, Season 3
- 3/2 AM: Prop Culture – Disney+, Series Premiere
- 3/2 AM: Reckoning – Netflix, Series Premiere
- 3/2 AM: Trying – Apple TV+, Series Premiere
- 3/2 AM: Upload – Amazon, Series Premiere
- 11/10 PM: Betty – HBO, Series Premiere
Sunday, May 3, 2020
- 8/7 PM: The Real Housewives of Potomac – Bravo, Season 5
- 9/8 PM: Billions – Showtime, Season 5
- 9/8 PM: The Good Witch – Hallmark Channel, Season 6
- 9/8 PM: Married to Medicine Los Angeles – Bravo, Season 2
- 10/9 PM: Duff Takes the Cake Food – Network, Season 2 – Special Night
- 11/10 PM: Ming’s Dynasty – Fuse, Series Premiere
- 11:30/10:30 PM: Rick & Morty – Adult Swim, Season 4.5
Monday, May 4, 2020
- 3/2 AM: Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian – Disney+, Series Premiere – Special Day
- 3/2 AM: Gold Digger – Acorn TV, Series Premiere
- 3/2 AM: Reno 911 – Quibi, Season 7
- 10/9 PM: Camp Getaway – Bravo, Series Premiere
Tuesday, May 5, 2020
- 10/9 PM: Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles – Bravo, Season 12
- 10/9 PM: Tirdy Works – truTV, Series Premiere
Wednesday, May 6, 2020
- 3/2 AM: Workin’ Moms – Netflix, Season 4
- 8/7 PM: Married at First Sight: Honeymoon Countdown – Lifetime, Special
- 9/8 PM: The Oval – BET, Season 1.5
- 10/9 PM: Expedition with Steve Backshall – PBS, Season 1.5
Thursday, May 7, 2020
- 3/2 AM: Bad Mothers – Sundance Now, Series Premiere
- 3/2 AM: Scissor Seven – Netflix, Season 2
Friday, May 8, 2020
- 3/2 AM: Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt – Netflix, Series Premiere
- 3/2 AM: Dead to Me – Netflix, Season 2
- 3/2 AM: The Eddy – Netflix, Series Premiere
- 3/2 AM: The Hollow – Netflix, Season 2
- 3/2 AM: Restaurants on the Edge – Netflix, Season 2
- 3/2 AM: Rust Valley Restorers – Netflix, Season 2
- 3/2 AM: Solar Opposites – Hulu, Series Premiere
- 3/2 AM: Valeria – Netflix, Series Premiere
- 8/7 PM: Masters of Illusion: Impossible Escapes – The CW, Special
- 10/9 PM: Bering Sea Gold – Discovery Channel, Season 14
Saturday, May 9, 2020
- 6/5 PM: Accident, Suicide or Murder – Oxygen, Season 2
Sunday, May 10, 2020
- 8:30/7:30 PM: Renovate Like a Mother – HGTV, Special
- 9/8 PM: I Know This Much Is True – HBO, Series Premiere
- 9/8 PM: Worst Cooks in America – Food Network, Season 19
- 10/9 PM: Call Your Mother – Comedy Central, Special
- 11/10 PM: Find Love Live – TLC, Series Premiere
Monday, May 11, 2020
- Midnight/11 PM: The Shivering Truth – Adult Swim, Season 2
- 12:15 AM/11:15 PM: JJ Villard’s Fairy Tales – Adult Swim, Series Premiere
- 3/2 AM: Barkitecture – Quibi, Series Premiere
- 3/2 AM: Bordertown – Netflix, Season 3
- 3/2 AM: A Royal Tour of the 20th Century – Acorn TV, U.S. Series Premiere
- 3/2 AM: Trial by Media – Netflix, Series Premiere
- 8/7 PM: Asian Americans – PBS, Series Premiere
- 9/8 PM: Bakeaway Camp with Martha Stewart – Food Network, Series Premiere
Tuesday, May 12, 2020
- 3/2 AM: Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend – Netflix, Special
- 8/7 PM: Best Cake Wins – BYUtv, Season 3
- 8/7 PM: Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back: SOS – FOX, Special
- 8/7 PM: The Happy Days of Garry Marshall – ABC, Special
- 8:30/7:30 PM: Step Up to the Plate – BYUtv, Series Premiere
- 9/8 PM: Jeff’s Homemade Game Show – BYUtv, Series Premiere
Wednesday, May 13, 2020
- 8/7 PM: Married at First Sight: All About Family – Lifetime, Special
Thursday, May 14, 2020
- 10:30/9:30 PM: The Misery Index – TBS, Season 2
Friday, May 15, 2020
- 3/2 AM: The Great – Hulu, Series Premiere
- 3/2 AM: Inhuman Resources – Netflix, Series Premiere
- 3/2 AM: It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer – Disney+, Series Premiere
- 3/2 AM: Magic for Humans – Netflix, Season 3
- 3/2 AM: She-Ra and the Princesses of Power – Netflix, Season 5
- 3/2 AM: The Unremarkable Juanquini – Netflix, Series Premiere
- 3/2 AM: White Lines – Netflix, Series Premiere
- 8/7 PM: BattleBots – Discovery Channel, Season 5
- 8/7 PM: Masters of Illusion – The CW, Season 10
Saturday, May 16, 2020
- 3/2 AM: The Queen and the Conqueror – Netflix, Series Premiere
- 8/7 PM: Graduate Together: America Honors the Class of 2020 – ABC/CBS/NBC, Special
- 11/10 PM: Go Back to China – Fuse, Special
Sunday, May 17, 2020
- 8/7 PM: Hightown – Starz, Series Premiere
- 9/8 PM: American Aristocrat’s Guide to Great Estates – Smithsonian Channel, Series Premiere
- 9/8 PM: Behind Closed Doors: Beverly Hills, 90210 – Reelz, Special
- 9/8 PM: Snowpiercer – TNT, Series Premiere
Monday, May 18, 2020
- 3/2 AM: The Big Flower Fight – Netflix, Series Premiere
- 3/2 AM: Dead Still – Acorn TV, Series Premiere
- 9/8 AM: DC’s Stargirl – DC Universe, Series Premiere
- 9/8 PM: Private Lives of the Monarchs – Smithsonian Channel, Season 2
Tuesday, May 19, 2020
- 3/2 AM: Sweet Magnolias – Netflix, Series Premiere
- 10/9 PM: The Genetic Detective – ABC, Series Premiere
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
- 8/7 PM: The 100 – The CW, Season 7
- 8/7 PM: The Amazing Race – CBS, Season 32
- 8/7 PM: Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam – Lifetime, Series Premiere
- 9/8 PM: Ultimate Tag – FOX, Series Premiere
Thursday, May 21, 2020
- 3/2 AM: Penance – Sundance Now, Special
- 8/7 PM: Burden of Truth – The CW, Season 3
- 8/7 PM: Celebrity Escape Room – NBC, Special
- 9/8 PM: Holey Moley – ABC, Season 2
- 9/8 PM: Labor of Love – FOX, Series Premiere
- 9/8 PM: Red Nose Day Special – NBC, Special
- 10/9 PM: To Tell the Truth – ABC, Season 5
Friday, May 22, 2020
- Midnight/11 PM: The Split – Sundance TV, Season 2
- 3/2 AM: The Big Fib – Disney+, Series Premiere
- 3/2 AM: Control Z – Netflix, Series Premiere
- 3/2 AM: History 101 – Netflix, Series Premiere
- 3/2 AM: Homecoming – Amazon, Season 2
- 3/2 AM: Selling Sunset – Netflix, Season 2
- 3/2 AM: Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series – Netflix, Season 2
- 9/8 PM: AKA Jane Roe – FX, Special
Sunday, May 24, 2020
- 10/9 AM: Luke Nguyen – Ovation, Season 2
- 10/9 PM: SMothered – TLC, Season 2
Monday, May 25, 2020
- 9/8 PM: Barkskins – National Geographic Channel, Series Premiere
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
- 3/2 AM: Craftopia – HBO Max, Series Premiere
- 3/2 AM: Legendary – HBO Max, Series Premiere
- 3/2 AM: Looney Tunes Cartoons – HBO Max, Series Premiere
- 3/2 AM: Love Life – HBO Max, Series Premiere
- 3/2 AM: The Not Too Late Show with Elmo – HBO Max, Series Premiere
- 10/9 PM: Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. – ABC, Season 7
Thursday, May 28, 2020
- 3/2 AM: Dorohedoro – Netflix, Series Premiere
Friday, May 29, 2020
- 3/2 AM: Central Park – Apple TV+, Series Premiere
- 3/2 AM: Ramy – Hulu, Season 2 Premiere
- 3/2 AM: Somebody Feed Phil – Netflix, Season 3
- 3/2 AM: Space Force – Netflix, Series Premiere
Saturday, May 30, 2020
- 10/9 PM: Nate and Jeremiah: Save My House – HGTV, Season 2
Sunday, May 31, 2020
- 8/7 PM: Celebrity Family Feud – ABC, Season 7
- 9/8 PM: Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER – Nat Geo Wild, Season 9
- 9/8 PM: Laurel Canyon – Epix, Series Premiere
- 9/8 PM: Press Your Luck – ABC, Season 2
- 10/9 PM: Match Game – ABC, Season 5
- 10/9 PM: Quiz – AMC, Series Premiere – Special Time
Keep up with all the latest in TV coverage and entertainment news here.
READ NEXT: Homeland Season 9: Was the Show Renewed or Canceled?