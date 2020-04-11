Tyler Perry’s Houses: Where He & His Family Call Home

Tyler Perry is one of the guests of Joel Osteen’s virtual Easter Sunday service, which is being live-streamed due to the coronavirus pandemic. All guests are performing remotely for a virtual service.

Other guests on the special include Kanye West and Mariah Carey, who will deliver messages of love and support from the comfort of their own homes. Sources tell TMZ that Mariah Carey will be part of a special tribute to medical professionals and first responders.

Perry’s current home, which he built from scratch, has been kept mostly private. His previous home in Atlanta, however, was listed for sale, giving people an inside look on how the film star and producer lived.

Read on to learn more about Perry’s current and former homes.

Perry’s Former Atlanta Mansion Was Listed For Sale in 2019

Inside Tyler Perry’s 300-Acre Studio Compound in Atlanta | Open Door | Architectural DigestToday we take you to Atlanta, Georgia to tour the sprawling Tyler Perry Studios. Home to productions like Marvel’s “Black Panther” and AMC Networks’ “The Walking Dead,” the self-made entertainment legend’s production compound is larger than Warner Bros. and Walt Disney’s Burbank studios combined. 12 newly-dedicated sound stages are joined by an entire backlot neighborhood called “Maxineville,” featuring a perfect replica of Madea’s house. Tyler Perry Studios is the centerpiece of Georgia’s burgeoning film industry and a testament to the vision, success, and generosity of its founder. Still haven’t subscribed to Architectural Digest on YouTube? ►► http://bit.ly/2zl7s34 ABOUT ARCHITECTURAL DIGEST The leading international design authority, Architectural Digest features articles and videos of the best in architecture, style, culture, travel, and shopping. Inside Tyler Perry’s 300-Acre Studio Compound in Atlanta | Open Door | Architectural Digest 2019-11-07T17:00:05.000Z

Prior to listing his multi-million Atlanta mansion for sale, Perry secured a 1,000-acre plot of land in suburban Atlanta where he planned to build his new masterpiece.

The home was listed for $25 million and sold to an out-of-town buyer for $17.5 million. It was over 34,000 square feet and featured seven bedrooms, fourteen bathrooms, a two-story library, an infinity-edge swimming pool, a tennis court, a two-story parking garage, a gym, a theatre and an underground ballroom with a catering kitchen.

Outside the house, there are formal and informal gardens, a hobby house, an entire estate generator, a caretaker’s suite and a presidential-level security system that includes two gated entrances.

Because it has been listed for sale, plenty of photos of the interior and exterior of the mansion can be seen online. Perry lived in the mansion until 2016.

He Is Building An Estate in Suburban Atlanta

According to Daily Motion, Perry is still working on the custom mega-estate that is located outside of Atlanta, but he is currently staying in the Atlanta area. Perry also owns his own studio lot dubbed Tyler Perry Studios. Reportedly, his newest estate will be near the studios.

The custom home will be on 1,200 acres, according to TMZ. They also reported that the home itself will be over 35,000 square feet.

Perry has plans to use some of the property as an organic farm in order to build an appreciation for land and nature in his son. He’s said he will have horses on the farm.

According to an Instagram post from Perry last year, the home already features wildlife. He shared a picture of an animal on his property, writing “When I was building this house I thought this will be a great place for me to sit out in my backyard and write, read, and nap. Auhhhhhh!!! This big guy made me rethink all of that. You can have it. You were here first. I’ll read, write, and nap inside. Until you hibernate.”

READ NEXT: Dolly Parton’s House: Where She & Her Husband Call Home