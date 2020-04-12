Is UPS Delivery Open on Easter 2020? Are Services Running?

Everything’s a little different this year when you’re celebrating Easter during a coronavirus pandemic. But has anything changed for UPS? Will there be UPS delivery today on Easter Sunday 2020?

Most UPS Services Are Closed on Sunday

According to UPS’ 2020 Holiday Operation Schedule, UPS Domestic Ground, Air and International services are all closed on Easter Sunday this year. In addition, UPS Freight (LTL/FTL) is closed, along with UPS Forwarding (Air & Ocean.)

The only services open today on the Holiday Operation Schedule are UPS Express Critical and limited locations for UPS stores. What is UPS Express Critical? According to UPS, the service provides “a broad range of urgent transportation options ranging from lightweight to heavyweight shipments around the world.” So this is specifically for time-sensitive shipments delivered by air, surface, charter, hand carry, international, secure, inside precision (white glove services), and value-added services with specialized equipment.

UPS’ main website also confirms that Easter Sunday is one of the main holidays that UPS observes every year.

If you want to know if your UPS store is open, then you’ll need to call. You can use the store locator here to find a store near you.

If you’re looking for other options, know that regular mail also will not be delivered today, since it’s Easter. The Postal Service does sometimes offer Sunday package delivery in some metropolitan areas, however. FedEx Express and Ground will be closed today, but Amazon should still be delivering packages.

UPS & the Coronavirus Pandemic

UPS is working hard to keep services running during the pandemic. However, all shipments have had to temporarily suspend the UPS Service Guarantee. UPS writes on its website: “The majority of our services continue with the same expected delivery timeframes our customers have come to expect. While we have suspended our Service Guarantee in light of overall Coronavirus uncertainties, we remain committed to providing timely and reliable service.”

UPS also wrote that the risk from packages is very low. “The World Health Organization (WHO) and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have stated that the likelihood of novel Coronavirus contaminating cardboard or other shipping containers is low.”

UPS notes that it is constantly monitoring networks for potential sources of disruption, complying with government regulations, and following guidance across the globe, including from WHO.

Because of the pandemic, UPS no longer requires consignees to sign for signature required deliveries, but the consignee must still acknowledge the delivery and show an ID if needed.

UPS has been working hard, even through the coronavirus outbreak. Delivery drivers appreciate when customers leave care packages for them during these trying times. So this week, why not consider putting together something yourself? Here are some ideas.

UPS also closes many of its services on New Year’s Day, Mother’s Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day. But you’ll find services available on holidays like Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Valentine’s Day, President’s Day, Columbus Day, Veterans Day, the day after Thanksgiving (except UPS Freight), Christmas Eve (except UPS Freight), and New Year’s Eve.

