Usher Raymond’s House: Where He & His Family Call Home

Usher Raymond is just one of the many celebrities performing from home for the One World: Together at Home special, created by the World Health Organization and Global Citizen. Lady Gaga helped curate the event, which will feature performances by Stevie Wonder, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves and many more. The free event is being live-streamed as most of the world is staying at home to self-isolate during the global coronavirus pandemic.

With singers performing from home, that also means viewers will get a peek at the homes of their favorite celebrities. So where does Usher call home?

Usher Raymond Has Homes in Los Angeles & Atlanta

According to Architectural Digest, the singer is currently selling his Hollywood Hills home for $4.2 million. The home is three stories and was built in the 1920s. It has five bedrooms and four full and two half bathrooms. Upon walking into the home, visitors will be greeted with jet black-painted walls and an iron staircase.

On the middle floor, there’s as a dining room that has black-and-blue floral print wallpaper, a living room with a stainless-steel fireplace, and a kitchen that has a breakfast area with a built-in dining banquette.

The third floor of the home has the master bedroom, two guest bedrooms, and a full bath. In the master suite, there is a private terrace and a marble-floored bathroom, which is competed with a soaking tub big enough for two people and dual vanities.

The lowest level of the home is there there is space for entertainment. There is a state-of-the-art screening room that is adorned with velvet curtains. There is also a family room that contains French doors, an opening to a deck that was built over a swimming pool. There are two more guest bedrooms on the lower level, which AD noted could be perfect for a gym or live-in domestic staff.

Usher Sold Three Homes in 2019

In April 2019, Usher sold one of his Atlanta properties, which had three bedrooms and three bathrooms, for $775,000 TMZ wrote. It took the star about 18 months to sell the home, which he originally purchased for $970,000 in June 2007. The new buyer did well with the purchase, getting it for nearly $200,000 less than what Usher originally paid.

The 2,908 square foot house is near Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the home of the Atlanta Falcons play. It also has a rooftop deck.

Before that, Usher sold two more properties, including his seven-bedroom, seven-bathroom house in Alpharetta, Georgia. He bought the property for $1.2 million from music tycoon Lou Reid in 1998 and later sold it for $1.5 million.

As noted by The Blast, the home lies in a gated county club. It contains a gourmet kitchen, and yoga studio. The master bath is fit for a resort. It contains a sauna, soaking spa and rain shower, ice bath. The guest house is nothing to stick your nose up at, having its own dance studio. There’s even something for the kids: a climate-controlled treehouse.

