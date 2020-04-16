Vanessa Hudgens & Boyfriend Austin Butler Split In January 2020

In January 2020, it was reported that Vanessa Hudgens and her long-time boyfriend split up, shocking fans of the stars. The two began dating in 2011 and had been going strong as recently as last summer.

Over the summer, it was announced that Butler had been cast as Elvis in a movie that was due to start production in 2020, and Hudgens took to Instagram to congratulate her then-boyfriend, writing “I AMMMM OVERRRR THE F–KING MOOOOOOOOONNNNN I CANT WAIT SO PROUD OF MY HONEYYYYY!!!”

While he was on the set of Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood, Butler told E! News that Hudgens meant a lot to him.

“It’s hard for me to even put into words what that girl means to me,” he said. “I am so inspired by her every day and I just love her to my core.”

They Cited Distance as a Reason for the Breakup

After their split was announced, a source told E! News that the main reason was that they had been spending a lot of time apart in recent months. Hudgens had been spending time overseas filming for The Princess Switch 2 and Butler was working on the Elvis Presley biopic he’d been cast in.

“They’re just shooting on two different continents and it’s a matter of distance,” a source said at the time. “There is no bad blood at all, and they have a lot of respect for each other.”

On Jan 3, 2020, Cosmopolitan UK published an interview with Hudgens where she gushed over her relationship with Butler.

“It’s eight years this year – FaceTime, good communication, respect and trust [are what keep us going]. The longest we’ve been apart was four months,” she said at the time. “It sucks! You start hating hearing yourself say ‘I miss you.’ But if it’s your person, you make it work.”

Neither Hudgens nor Butler have publicly addressed the split on their social media.

Rumors of Hudgens Getting Back Together With Zac Efron in 2020 Were Debunked

When news broke of Hudgen and Butler’s split after spending eight years together, fans immediately started wishing for her and the (now not-single) Efron to get back together.

Zac Efron is rumored to currently be dating his former co-star Halston Sage. They met while filming Neighbors where Efron played Teddy Sanders and Sage played his on-screen girlfriend. The two previously dated in 2014 ahead of the film’s release.

A rep for Sage told Bustle in 2020 that she was single and not dating Efron, who was too busy with work to date.

The Disney Family Singalong airs tonight, April 16, at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

READ NEXT: When Nick Merico Quit ‘American Idol’: Why Did He Leave?