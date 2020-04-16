Vanessa Hudgens Sold Studio City Home In Two Months

High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens is participating in the Disney Family Singalong. More than a dozen celebrities have signed up to participate in the hour-long event, which will feature singers performing some of the most popular Disney songs. Since everyone is shelter-in-place, most celebrities will be performing from their homes.

Some people might be curious about where Hudgens lives, but details about her newest home weren’t immediately known.

Hudgens Sold Her Home in Two Months

In 2019, the actress and singer sold her abode in Studio City, California, two months after putting it on the market, The Observer wrote. The quick-sell might have been facilitated because she went down on her price. Originally, she listed the home for $3.9 million. The final sale went for $3.15 million. It’s unclear what Hudgens was hoping to get for the home, but she still made a profit. The star first bought the home in 2008 for $2.75 million in 2008. That was two years after the success of High School Music. The home contains six bedrooms and six-and-a-half bathrooms.

Mansion Global described the home as “a secluded Mediterranean-style estate.” She was reportedly 20 years old when she purchased the property.

The home, which is more than 5,000-square-feet, has carved wooden doors and a sitting room with that includes a fireplace. The kitchen has sage-painted cabinets and views of the city, Mansion Global wrote. The bedrooms and an office are located on the second floor. The master suite includes a sitting room, which is separated by a fireplace.

There wasn’t any specific reason why the actress sold the home. “It was just time for her to move,” listing agent TJ Paradise of Sotheby’s International Realty told Mansion Global. “We get the itch when we’re ready for something new.”

Hudges Faced Backlash For Insensitive Coronavirus Comments

Hudgens found herself in hot water after she made insensitive comments about the coronavirus pandemic on an Instagram live video.

“I’m sorry, but like, it’s a virus, I get it, like, I respect it, but at the same time, I’m like, even if everybody gets it, like yeah, people are going to die, which is terrible but like, inevitable?” she said. “I don’t know. Maybe I shouldn’t be doing this right now?”

People were quick to call Hudgens out, including journalist and influencer Yashar Ali. “What a horrible and heartless message for you to share with the younger people who look up to you,” he wrote.

The following day, Hudgens claimed her comments were being taken out of context. “It’s a crazy time. it’s a crazy, crazy, time, and I am at home and I am in lockdown and I hope that’s what you guys are doing, too; in full quarantine and staying safe and sane. I don’t take this situation lightly by any means. Stay inside y’all,” she said.

The star then issued a formal apology. “Hey guys. I’m so sorry for the way I have offended anyone and everyone who has seen the clip from my Instagram live yesterday. I realize my words were insensitive and not at all appropriate for the situation our country and the world are in right now,” she told her followers. “This has been a huge wake up call about the significance my words have, now more than ever. I’m sending safe wishes to everyone to stay safe and healthy during this crazy time.”

Don’t miss the Disney Family Singalong, hosted by Ryan Seacrest, when it airs Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

