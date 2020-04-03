‘Bounce, Rock, Skate, Roll’ Creator Vaughan Mason Dies at 69

Vaughan Mason, the creator of the roller disco song, “Bounce, Rock, Skate, Roll,” has died at the age of 69. The song reached number 5 on both the US Billboard Hot Soul Singles and number 38 on its Disco Top 100 charts in 1980. Mason performed the hit track with his group, Vaughan Mason & Crew, as they capitalized on the success of roller disco culture in the United States at the time. The song would go on to be sampled by artists as diverse as De La Soul and Daft Punk.

Mason released his follow-up track in 1981, “Jammin’ Big Guitar.” That song reached number 65 on the Billboard charts.

There are no reports suggesting that Mason passed away due to coronavirus.

Mason’s death was confirmed in a Facebook post from his friend, Sheila Ford. Ford said that Mason passed away on April 2.

RIP Legends Bill Whithers & Vaughan Mason. — Turntable Whisperer (@DJScratch) April 3, 2020

Mason told Soul and Funk Music in a 2004 interview that he was working in a record store in 1978. It was there that Mason began the process of recording his most famous work. Mason bored $7,000 from friends and then recorded the song in 10 days. During that interview, Mason said that the success of the song led to him performing with Prince and Rick James.

At the time of his death, Mason was still active in producing and recording music. Mason’s final Instagram post showed him working at Dream 1st Studios in Baltimore.

Mason was also manager to Baltimore-based singer Dimitri Reeves. Reeves paid tribute to Mason in an Instagram post writing:

My heart hurts so bad right now, I love you, THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING YOU WERE THE BEST MANAGER ANYONE COULD EVER ASK FOR! You taught me so much you were like a father to me. I miss you already. This was just your temporary home, You belong to the cosmos now fly high I’ll see you again someday. RIP.”

