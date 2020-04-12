Walmart Easter Hours Open 2020: Is It Closed Near Me?

It’s Easter 2020 and as you’re thinking about your grocery needs and supplies that are on your list, you may be wondering if Walmart is open today near you. Whether you’re wanting to visit Walmart yourself or get your taken out to you via curbside shopping or delivered, knowing the hours can be helpful. Walmart has changed things up a lot due to the coronavirus outbreak. Here’s the latest information.

Walmart 24 Hour Stores Are Open 7 AM to 8:30 PM

Back on March 15, Walmart changed its store hours due to the coronavirus outbreak and then on March 19, they limited the hours a little more. All 24-hour stores and most other Walmart stores and Neighborhood Markets are now open 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. every day, unless the store already operated fewer hours regularly. And yes, this includes Easter Sunday. So if you’re used to your Walmart being open 24 hours, you’ll need to adjust your shopping expectations today.

There’s one exception: stores that were already opening for fewer hours than 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. If stores’ regular hours involved opening later or closing earlier, then those stores will maintain those hours. (For example, a store that operated from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. won’t be changing its hours.)

You can find your local stores’ hours here.

The change in hours was put in place to give employees more time to restock and sanitize the stores, and they will remain in place for Easter Sunday.

Dacona Smith, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Walmart U.S., shared the following statement online about the hours change:

I could not be prouder of our associates and what they continue to accomplish for our customers. I don’t think any of us have been through an experience like this, and we continue to be amazed at what our people, whether in the stores or in the supply chain, are doing to make sure customers have what they need. To better support our associates and serve our customers, we will adjust our operating hours… This will help ensure associates are able to stock the products our customers are looking for and to perform cleaning and sanitizing. As we make this change, associates will continue to work the hours and shifts they are scheduled, and our supply chain and trucking fleet will continue to move products and deliver to stores on their regular schedules. As a reminder, we have a temporary COVID-19 emergency leave policy to support associates at this unprecedented time.”

Walmart’s made a few additional changes for social distancing. They’ve opened a second door in stores with multiple entrances to encourage social distancing. They’re expanding paid leave, installing sneeze guards and social distance markers, beginning temperature checks, and making gloves and masks available to any associates who want them. Walmart is also limiting the number of customers who can be in the store at once, allowing no more than five for every 1,000 square feet (about 20% of a store’s capacity.) Aisles now have one-way movement in many stores, along with floor markers to help customers avoid close contact.

So Walmart stores will be open for Easter, but they’ll be open with shorter hours and enhanced social distancing.

