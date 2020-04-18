The coronavirus outbreak has caused Korean supergroup BTS to postpone the North American leg of their hugely anticipated Map of the Soul Tour. Instead, the group has decided to stream an online concert series called “Bang Bang Con.” The eight-part special stream will take place over two days and feature footage from past concerts. The stream for day one of Bang Bang Con is available below. The show will start at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT.:

VideoVideo related to livestream: bts bang bang con online – april 17, 2020 2020-04-17T22:15:08-04:00

Although the live stream has been advertised as being on April 18 and 19, for American fans, it will air late at night on April 17 and 18 because of the time difference. This special concert is available for free for all fans via the official YouTube channel BANGTANTV.

The First Night Will Have 4 Different Concerts Included

The first night of Bang Bang Con will feature four different concerts for ARMY to enjoy. It will start with footage from 2015 BTS Live: Most Beautiful Moment In Life On Stage, followed by 2016 BTS Live: Most Beautiful Moment In Life On Stage: Epilogue. BTS will then stream BTS 2014 Live Trilogy: Episode II The Red Bullet (2014 Memories) and finish off with BTS 3rd Muster (ARMY.ZIP+).

These concerts will likely include fan favorite songs like “Cypher Pt. 3: Killer,” “We Are Bulletproof Pt.2” and “N.O.,” as well as songs like “Dope,” “Fire” and “Boy In Luv.” The final concert of the first day will probably include the House of ARMY skit showing RM and J-Hope acting as a mother and teenage daughter who are BTS fans.

There is a lot of footage to draw from since BTS has been touring for five years. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook will all be appearing in the series. Fans are encouraged to participate at home to get the full concert experience by linking their official ARMY light sticks known as ARMY Bombs to the Weverse app. Their light sticks will then change colors with the songs that are playing.

When their latest album, Map of the Soul: 7, was released, it immediately jumped to number 1 on the Billboard 200, making it the band’s fourth album to make it to the top.

The Supergroup Was Supposed to Tour North America at the End of April 2020

On March 26, BTS officially announced that they would have to postpone their North American tour for Map of the Soul. The announcement said: “The BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR – NORTH AMERICA, originally scheduled to take place from April 25th to June 6th, will be rescheduled to a later date. All tickets will be honored for the new dates. Information on new show dates will be shared as soon as possible.”

The k-pop group’s loyal fanbase, known as ARMY, started using the hashtag #ConcertForBTS when news of the postponement broke, with many posting lyrics of their songs or covers of BTS songs to coincide with their first tour dates.

READ NEXT: BTS Army: Fans Show Love with #ConcertForBTS Hashtag After Canceled Tour