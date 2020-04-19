LIVESTREAM: Watch BTS Bang Bang Con Online – April 18, 2020

Korean supergroup BTS is just one of the musical artists that had to cancel or postpone their tour due to the coronavirus outbreak. This includes their highly anticipated North American leg of the Map of the Soul Tour. Instead, the group has decided to stream an online concert series called “Bang Bang Con.” The eight-part special stream will take place over two days and feature footage from past concerts. The second day of the live show will start on April 18 at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT and is available here:

The live stream has been announced as being on April 18 and 19, but because of the time difference, it will actually air late at night on April 17 and 18 for American fans. The first day of the event took place last night. This special concert is available for free for all fans via the official YouTube channel BANGTANTV.

Like the First Night, the Second Night Will Have Footage of 4 Different Concerts

As with the first night of Bang Bang Con, the second night will feature four different concerts for ARMY’s enjoyment for a total of eight shows over the two days. Bang Bang Con day 2 will start with 2017 BTS Live Trilogy Episode III The Wings Tour in Seoul, followed by 2017 BTS Live Trilogy EPISODE III The Wings Tour The Final (2017 Memories). BTS will then stream BTS 4TH Muster [Happy Ever After] and finish off with BTS World Tour ‘Love Yourself’ Seoul.

2017 was an important year for BTS because that’s when they truly achieved international fame and recognition. A lot of the songs from 2017 feature solo performances from the different members of the supergroup. Song performances that fans can expect to see during Bang Bang Con day two are “DNA,” “Pied Piper,” “Best of Me” and some great solo performances like “First Love” (Suga), “Reflection” (RM), “Begin” (Jungkook) and “MAMA” (J-Hope). Fans who love the band’s dance performances should look for “No More Dream” and “MIC Drop.”

Bang Bang Con has a lot of live footage to use for this two-day series since BTS has been touring for five years. Fans can get involved in the true concert experience if they have an official ARMY light stick (ARMY bomb). By linking it to the Weverse app, the light stick will change colors with the songs playing on the screen.

The Group Was Supposed to Tour North America in April 2020 After Their Latest Album Release

On March 26, BTS officially announced that they would have to postpone their North American tour for Map of the Soul. The announcement said: “The BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR – NORTH AMERICA, originally scheduled to take place from April 25th to June 6th, will be rescheduled to a later date. All tickets will be honored for the new dates. Information on new show dates will be shared as soon as possible.”

Their latest album, Map of the Soul: 7, was released recently and it immediately jumped to number 1 on the Billboard 200. It became the group’s fourth album to make it to the top of the charts.

