How to Watch Church Services for Easter Online 2020

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, churchgoers will not be able to convene in-person for Easter Sunday mass this year. As a result, online services and televangelist live-streams are an even more popular option than usual, so that those observing the religious holiday can watch Easter mass from the safety and comfort of their homes.

There are a number of options for Easter Sunday services that can be watched online. Here are some of the biggest ones:

Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church Easter Service

On Saturday, April 11 at 8 p.m. EDT and Easter Sunday, April 12 at 9:30 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. EDT, Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church is live-streaming their Easter services. For more information about how and where to watch the service as its given, click here.

The Sunday mass features appearances by Mariah Carey and Tyler Perry. Carey is expected to sing her song “Hero,” and Perry is supposed to share a personal message for the people tuning in. Joel Osteen’s wife Victoria will help deliver the service with him.

New York City’s St. Patrick’s Cathedral Easter Mass

One of the most sought-after seats for Easter service in New York City is at St. Patrick’s Cathedral. This year, they are live streaming a Sunday mass, since it cannot safely be held in-person.

Their Easter Sunday Solemn Mass airs at 10:00 a.m. EDT, and can be viewed via the church’s live stream (found here).

According to Timeout, PIX11 will also air the mass on their website. In a statement, Cardinal Timothy Dolan said “We may not be able to gather in our churches this Easter, but, thanks to PIX11, we’ll be together in spirit. I look forward to praying with all of you, in a very special way, for those who have died and their families, the sick, and the doctors, nurses, and health care professionals who have been courageously fighting this disease.”

Pope Francis’s Easter Mass in the Vatican

Pope Francis’s Holy Mass “Urbi Et Urbi” Blessing live-streams at 11:00 a.m. local time, which is 5:00am EDT. It can be viewed on the Vatican’s website, Facebook page, or Youtube channel.

If you are not away early enough to catch the service when it happens live, it is likely that a recorded copy of it will remain up on the Vatican’s streaming platforms for prolonged viewership.

Andrea Boccelli’s Easter Concert

While not an Easter church service, it’s worth noting that Andrea Boccelli will live-stream a solo Easter concert at the Cathedral of Milan on April 12 for fans to enjoy at home. The musical event airs at 1:00 p.m. for those living in the Eastern time zone, 12:00 p.m. for those living in the Central time zone, and 10 a.m. for those living in the Pacific time zone.

The performance, meant to send a message of “love, healing and hope,” will live stream via Andrea Bocelli’s Youtube channel.

Ahead of the performance, Bocelli said “On the day in which we celebrate the trust in a life that triumphs, I’m honored and happy to answer ‘Sì’ to the invitation of the City and the Duomo of Milan. I believe in the strength of praying together; I believe in the Christian Easter, a universal symbol of rebirth that everyone – whether they are believers or not – truly needs right now. Thanks to music, streamed live, bringing together millions of clasped hands everywhere in the world, we will hug this wounded Earth’s pulsing heart, this wonderful international forge that is reason for Italian pride. The generous, courageous, proactive Milan and the whole of Italy will be again, and very soon, a winning model, engine of a renaissance that we all hope for. It will be a joy to witness it, in the Duomo, during the Easter celebration which evokes the mystery of birth and rebirth.”

READ NEXT: Is Mail Delivered on Good Friday 2020? Are Post Offices Open?