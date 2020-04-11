Joel Osteen’s Easter Church Service Live Stream: How to Watch It Online

In light of the coronavirus pandemic, Easter church services will not be held in-person this year. Nevertheless, televangelist Joel Osteen is offering two Easter services for people observing the holiday to watch online, live streaming from the comfort and safety of their own homes.

If you’re interested in watching either of Joel Osteen’s Easter church services, they will be live-streamed on Lakewood Church’s website, Facebook page, and Youtube channel.

According to USA Today, if you have Roku or Apple TV, the services are streamable through those platforms as well. SiriusXM will also broadcast the church services on Channel 128.

The services will live stream on Easter Saturday, April 11, at 8 p.m. EDT and Easter Sunday, April 12, at 9:30 a.m. EDT and 12:00 p.m. EDT.

Joel Osteen’s Easter Sunday Service Will Feature Mariah Carey & Tyler Perry

Osteen’s Sunday Easter service will take place with the support of two A-list additions: Mariah Carey and Tyler Perry. According to TMZ, Carey will sing her song “Hero” during the service and Perry will speak a special message to all those who tune in.

Kanye West and his “Sunday Service” choir were supposed to participate in the Joel Osteen’s Easter service per the event’s original announcement. TMZ later reported, however, that West had to back out of his original plan to record a few songs with his choir in Los Angeles when he realized that there wasn’t a way to bring the 100-person group together safely at a time when social distancing is of the utmost importance.

Mariah Carey Shared a Preview of Her Song ‘Hero’ Ahead of the Service

Osteen told TMZ that Mariah Carey reached out to him about participating in the service and asked to perform “Hero” as a tribute to the healthcare workers and first responders on the front lines fighting COVID-19.

On Good Friday, Carey uploaded a video of her home-studio rendition of her hit song. On Instagram, she wrote “Sharing a tribute of hope and gratitude with you on this holiday weekend. Thank you to our heroes.”

It is possible that the video (which you can watch above) is the same one she shared with Osteen for his Easter service. At the start of the recording, she said “I’m just doing my best to try and celebrate with you this Easter, this holy week. Quite the unique time in history – a time that doesn’t allow us to be together in person and to be festive and worship with one another.”

A few weeks prior, Carey participated in FOX’s iHeartRadio Living Room Concert, which raised funds for coronavirus relief. After the event, she took to Instagram to say “Thank you for watching me from my home to yours on #iHeartConcertonFOX Sending love to all the local heroes, health care workers and everyone on the frontlines in fighting this pandemic. Hope we brought a little bit of happiness to your day. Please support @FeedingAmerica and @1strcf by donating to these incredible causes.”

