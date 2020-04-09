WATCH: Pink Tells Ellen Coronavirus Symptoms Were ‘Terrifying’

“What About Us” singer Pink detailed her scary battling with the coronavirus during an appearance with Ellen DeGeneres on Thursday. Since most people are self-isolating, the interviewer did the interview remotely from their homes. Pink talked about how her 3-year-old son, Jameson, came down with the virus first. Days later, she too began to feel sick.

Pink and her family started their quarantine on March 11. Days later, Jameson started to experience symptoms. She didn’t think anything of it at first because “3-year-olds get sick all the time,” she said. “It started with a fever and it would come and go. Then he would have stomach pains, diarrhea, chest pains, and a headache. Then a sore throat. It was all over the place. Every day was a new symptom.”

P!nk’s Candid Conversation About Contracting COVID-19In an exclusive interview, P!nk had a candid conversation with Ellen about what it's been like since both she and her 3-year-old son Jameson contracted COVID-19, and how it’s the scariest thing she’s been through in her life. The star talked about symptoms they had and didn’t have, how we can be superheroes just by staying home and helping others, and using her platform as a public figure not only to donate to funds fighting the pandemic, but by urging people to take the situation seriously and continue to have hope for the future. #Pink #TheEllenShow #Ellen 2020-04-09T13:00:30.000Z

At one point, Jameson’s fever reached 103 degrees, but Pink’s doctor said: “There’s nothing to do… we’re not seeing this take 3-year-olds out so just stay home.” But it didn’t stop Pink from worrying. “There’s only so much Tylenol you want to give a kid,” she said. “It was terrifying.”

Pink got sick next. “In hindsight it all makes sense,” she said. “When it’s all happening it’s such a weird experience that you don’t put it together until after the fact… until days go by.”

Pink Didn’t Experience Typical Symptoms

Her symptoms weren’t like what her son experienced or like what was being reported on the news. “I never had a fever,” she said. “I never had what they tell you to look for.”

Pink has suffered from “really bad” asthma her whole life, to the point where she’s been hospitalized for it. She knew something was wrong when she woke up in the middle of the night and couldn’t breathe. She needed a nebulizer for the first time in 20 years. “I have this inhaler that I use. I couldn’t function without it. That’s when I started to get really scared,” she said.

Pink was able to get tested. “We took that chance,” she said. It came back positive a week later. “I already knew that’s what it was going to say.

Pink got emotional remembering Jameson throwing up and saying that he had chest pains and that it hurt him to breathe. “That’s when I wondered if it was time to go through the hospital,” she said. “It’s the scariest thing I’ve been through in my entire life.”

The star said it all started with a sore throat for her and maintained that she never had a fever. There wasn’t anything for them to do except wait for the virus to run its course. She talked about how confusing the symptoms were because they constantly changed. “There was no rhyme or reason to this,” she said.

“I was crying and praying,” she said, “I thought they told us our kids were going to be OK. When people started explaining this disease it was too early to be able to name it completely and tell everyone what to look for.”

Pink emphasized how important it was for people to get tested. For people who are angry about the fact that Pink was able to get tested, she said “You should be angry about that. We should work together to try to change that.”

x

Pink Donated $1 Million to COVID-19 Relief

Pink took to Instagram on April 4 to reveal she and her son had recovered. She emphasized who important it was to be tested.

“It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible,” she said. “This illness is serious and real.”

The star has donated a total $1 million to help medical professionals. “THANK YOU to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones,” she wrote. “You are our heroes! These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home. Please. Stay. Home.”

READ NEXT: Pink Has Recovered After Testing Positive for Coronavirus