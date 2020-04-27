WATCH: ‘The Goonies’ Cast Reunion Video

As part of a new “Reunited Apart” series that Josh Gad is doing during the COVID-19 quarantine, Gad rounded up the cast of the 1985 kids adventure film The Goonies, including Corey Feldman, Josh Brolin, Sean Astin, Jeff Cohen, Kerri Green, Martha Plimpton and Ke Huy Quan.

And in a really fun surprise, about 10 minutes into the video, the Fratelli brothers, Joe Pantoliano and Robert Davi, join the reunion. Unfortunately, if you are wondering why Anne Ramsey (Mama Fratelli) or John Matuszak (Sloth) are not in the video, they both died in the late 1980s.

The reunion also has writer Chris Columbus and director Richard Donner, who was celebrating his 90th birthday the day the reunion taped (April 24). Then at the 19-minute mark, the legendary Steven Spielberg, who produced Goonies, joins in the fun, and then Cyndi Lauper, who sang the theme song, joins as well. It is so enjoyable and full of laughs. Watch below.

The Goonies Reunion

In the video, everyone takes turns letting the fans know what they’ve been up to lately and how they are spending quarantine.

“It’s a great time to kind of reassess. What starts to surface is what’s important and what’s not important. And it’s instigating a lot of things like this, which is amazing,” says Brolin. “This would never happen. I’m so happy to see everybody, I can’t even tell you. I was shaking before we started.”

And Plimpton says she did “manage to shower today, which is a major accomplishment.”

Among the rest of them, Quan said he has recently decided to get back into acting, while Cohen talked about going to law school and working at a law firm. And Feldman said he’s quarantining outside of the country.

After welcoming Davi, Pantoliano, Columbus and Donner, Gad had the cast reenact his favorite scenes. Quan is impeccable at imitating his younger self. As Brolin said, he sounds exactly the same.

Finally, Spielberg shared an incredible story about how he flew the entire cast out to Donner’s house in Hawaii as a “surprise,” and when Donner saw them there, he turned white as a sheet because he had been complaining to Spielberg about how tired he had been getting of all the kids.

Reunited Apart

This is the first “Reunited Apart” video on Gad’s YouTube channel, but hopefully this will become a regular thing. He joins other celebrities that are trying their hardest to entertain people while everyone is quarantined in their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic. Gad also says in the Goonies video that he hopes every episode will raise money for a different charity. As of this writing, the Goonies episode has raised over $8,000 for the Center for Disaster Philanthropy.

John Krasinski is running a series called “Some Good News,” where he shares daily news stories with positive messages or happy endings in an effort to lift everyone’s spirits.

Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan have been hosting a weekly talk show for AMC called Friday Night in with the Morgans where they host video chats with various celebrities and talk about helping their communities and finding joy in these turbulent times.

Former host of Reading Rainbow LeVar Burton has been reading stories to his fans on his Twitter page.

