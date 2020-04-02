WATCH: Trisha Yearwood’s ‘Amazing Grace’ Makes Garth Brooks Cry

On Monday, March 23, married country super duo Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood took to Facebook live from their at-home studio to cheer up their fans by performing a little impromptu concert. It was such a hit that CBS immediately booked them to do a concert for television, which airs Wednesday, April 1 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

Ahead of Garth and Trisha Live!, we wanted to catch viewers up on a special performance from the Facebook concert in case you weren’t able to watch when it was happening.

Trisha’s ‘Amazing Grace’ Made Garth Cry

Yearwood, a three-time Grammy winner, performed the traditional hymn “Amazing Grace” as Brooks accompanied her on the guitar. It was an understated version of the song, especially when Brooks dropped out and Yearwood finished the song a capella. He was visibly overcome with emotion as she sang.

The two captioned the video, “When in doubt, grasp for gratitude. We will get through this,” and after Yearwood finished, they told their fans, “Everybody, love one another. We’re gonna get through this together. Amen. Love you guys.”

Other songs from the concert included “Sweet Baby James,” “Shallow,” “Long Long Time,” “Thicker Than Blood,” “Golden Ring,” “The Woman Before Me,” and “I Guess You Had to Be There,” which was a song Yearwood recorded back when she was just a demo singer in Nashville, which is how she and Brooks first met. A fun little sidebar is that James Taylor, the original artist of “Sweet Baby James,” popped into the comments during the concert to say, “Stay safe, we’re thinking of you,” according to Prevention’s rundown of the performance.

Unfortunately, the video of the full concert has been taken down. But it earned so many millions of viewers that it spurred CBS to book the super talented couple right away.

Viewers Can Request Songs

In preparation for the CBS concert, Brooks made a video where people could request their favorite songs in the comments.

“To the whole family at CBS, thank you for this,” says Brooks, adding, “CBS heard about this … and said let’s put this thing on our network.”

“After we saw Garth and Trisha crash Facebook, we reached out to them about bringing this Studio G to a larger audience in a safe and exciting way,” said Jack Sussman, Executive Vice President, Specials, Music and Live Events, in a press release. “With Garth and Trisha coupled with the power of broadcast television, anything can happen, making this an event not to be missed.”

Yearwood and Brooks, who was recently honored with the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song, are taking advantage of the partnership with CBS to raise money for charities battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re seeing how big things can be when we all do them as one. In addition to the special, we and CBS will donate $1 million to charities to be determined, combating the COVID-19 virus,” said Brooks and Yearwood.

The concert airs Wednesday, April 1 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS after a new episode of Survivor.

