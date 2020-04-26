‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 7 Finale: What Time Is WCTH Episode 10?

The Hallmark favorite When Calls the Heart is concluding Season 7 on The Hallmark Channel tonight. Here are all the details on WCTH how to watch the final episode of Season 7. Season 7 Episode 10 premieres at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Time & Channel for the WCTH Season 7 Premiere

Premiere Date: When Calls the Heart‘s final episode of Season 7 airs tonight, Sunday, April 26, 2020.

Premiere Time: The episode will air at 8 p.m. Eastern (7 p.m. Central). In the Pacific time zone, it airs at 8 p.m. Pacific.

The episode will be one hour long. Just before WCTH airs, you can watch an encore of Hallmark’s movie Just My Type. After When Calls the Heart, stick around to watch the latest episode of When Hope Calls. It’s already aired on Hallmark’s livestream service, but now it’s airing on the Hallmark Channel too. This is why When Calls the Heart is starting an hour earlier than it did last season.

WCTH Channel: The episode will premiere on The Hallmark Channel. To find out what channel Hallmark is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you.

Preview & Recap

Hallmark’s official description for the entire season reads: “More surprises and challenges are in store for the residents of Hope Valley. Elizabeth’s friendships with Nathan and Lucas continue to deepen, Faith and Carson must make choices about their future, and the whole town joins in the excitement as Jesse and Clara plan their wedding.” Of course, we all know that a lot of those things have already happened. Jesse and Clara are now married and Faith has been gone for a good part of this season. So what can we expect tonight?

Season 7 Episode 10 is called “Don’t Go.” The official description reads: “Elizabeth hears news about her book. Lee gets a surprise that stirs up wounds from his past. Fiona tries to find a way to stay in Hope Valley. Lucas makes a last-ditch effort to preserve his partnership in Gowen Petroleum.”

Extended Preview – Don't Go – When Calls the HeartElizabeth hears good news about her book. Lee gets a surprise that stirs up wounds from his past. A prisoner transfer goes terribly wrong for Nathan. Fiona tries to find a way to stay in Hope Valley. Lucas makes a last-ditch effort to preserve his partnership in Gowen Petroleum. 2020-04-20T01:00:08.000Z

We know from last week that at least part of tonight’s episode will revolve around Lee meeting his sister. He finally tracked her down after all these years last week, and now she’s coming to Hope Valley to visit and reconnect with him. There’s been a lot of tension between the two, so it will be interesting to see how that reunion goes.

We also know that Elizabeth’s going to have a tougher decision than ever when it comes to choosing between Lucas and Nathan. She and Lucas went on a date (as friends) and Lucas was the perfect gentleman. He told her that he will wait for her as long as it takes. He also connected her to a book publisher who’s potentially interested in her book. But Lucas is facing some business difficulties of his own in the midst of this, as he’s just learned that Gowen Petroleum is facing some serious financial difficulties.

Meanwhile, Nathan and Elizabeth have gotten over the tension between them. Nathan was pretty rude to Elizabeth when he found out she’d gone on a date, and he didn’t want to explain why. But now he’s revealed that he has feelings for her too, and Elizabeth has a big decision in front of her.

