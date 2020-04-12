Is Wegmans Open or Closed on Easter 2020? Are There Holiday Hours?

Yes, Wegmans is open on Easter Sunday, April 12. For the Brooklyn, New York and Woodmore, Maryland, and New Jersey stores, their hours from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. For all other locations in New York, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Massachusetts, Virginia, and North Carolina, the hours are 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Places like the All Market Café seating area, all in-store Pubs, select Burger Bars, Amore and Next Door are temporarily closed.

How Wegmans Is Handling COVID-19

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, online ordering and delivery are limited. “We encourage you to keep checking the available windows, as they do open up. For Curbside Pickup orders, please wait for a notification that your order is ready before arriving at the store, as we are experiencing some delays due to volume,” Wegmans says on their website.

Shoppers might have noticed a reduction in certain items. The pandemic has specifically effected the delis, bakery, restaurant foods, and floral departments. “Temporarily suspending certain departments and streamlining our offerings will allow our employees to work safely and more efficiently, as we aim to serve as many customers as possible in these uncertain times,” Wegmans said.

The company added: “Thank you for your patience as we continue to navigate through this, and we look forward to returning to our full breadth of products soon.”

Wegmans suggested that shoppers who use reusable bags should wash them with soapy warm water after use or use a disinfecting wipe and let it air dry. Canvas bags should be thrown in the wash after every use. In some instances, associates may not be able to use reusable bags. “For food safety and sanitation reasons, we may not be able to load a bag that poses a risk to you, our cashiers or other customers,” they said.

Wegmans is still allowing the use of reusable coffee cups, but only for the self-serve coffee bar. “We are not able to honor requests to handle, rinse, or clean any reusable or personal cups or containers,” they said.

How Wegmans Is Helping Their Employees During COVID-19

Wegmans increased the pay of all their employees by $2 per hour for March and April. “Our customers’ outpouring of support and appreciation for our employees has been incredible. For more than 100 years, we have operated under the premise that we can only achieve our goals if we first meet the needs of our people,” they said. “Never before has that been more important than right now.”

In an effort to be as hygienic as possible and help their employees, Wegmans has also implemented a COVID-19 disability paid sick leave.

“We’ve made every effort to accommodate employees who are more vulnerable by offering them the opportunity to move into different roles,” Wegmans said. “For any employee who feels uncomfortable being at work during these difficult times, we offer a COVID-19 job-protected voluntary leave program.”

The company added: As the situation continues to evolve, so do our plans for how we can support our people, regardless of how long this endures.

