What Is Open & Closed on Good Friday 2020?

While America continues to fight the coronavirus pandemic, due to social distancing, the holiday of Easter won’t be able to be celebrated as it would in year’s past, nor will Good Friday, which falls on April 10, 2020. While Good Friday, which is observed two days before Easter, is not considered a national holiday, numerous American states have the option to recognize it as such, which means people should prepare for numerous businesses and federal institutions to be closed.

There are 12 U.S. states that currently recognize Good Friday, the day Christians commemorate Jesus Christ’s crucifixion, as a holiday: Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Indiana, Louisiana, Tennesee, New Jersey, Florida, North Carolina, North Dakota, Kentucky, and Texas. In these states, schools, credit unions and regional banks are likely to be closed.

During these uncertain times amid the COVID-19 breakout, numerous businesses have already been forced to shut down under the “Stay at Home” rules enforced by their state. However, even if you don’t live in the 12 states which observe Good Friday as a holiday, certain nationwide businesses and financial institutions will not be open. Here’s what you need to know:

Is Mail Still Delivered On Good Friday? Yes.

The United States Postal Service will continue to pick up and deliver mail as scheduled on April 10, 2020. People can also expect UPS, Fed-Ex, and Amazon packages to be delivered as scheduled.

The only days for which mail is not delivered as scheduled are on these national holidays:

New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Day, President’s Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving Day, and Christmas Day.

Will Trash Be Picked Up On Good Friday? Yes.

The normal trash pick-up schedule will continue on as normally scheduled on April 10, 2020.

Will Schools Be Open On Good Friday? It Depends.

As schools are normally closed for Good Friday and Easter Monday, we encourage families to take this time to rest and reflect. Teachers and staff will acknowledge these holy days, as we normally do based on the school year calendar. We appreciate your support and understanding. pic.twitter.com/2XjbBq74RW — Holy Cross (@HolyCrossElemKV) April 9, 2020

Typically, most public and private schools are on Spring Break over Good Friday, therefore most academic institutions are already closed. For schools not on Spring Break or certain private colleges and universities that remain open during Good Friday, due to coronavirus, there will be no in-person academics taking place regardless.

The Stock Market Will Be Closed On Good Friday

The stock market is one of the first major closures of the Easter holiday. The New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq, and bond markets will all close early Thursday at 2 p.m., known as Holy Thursday, the day on which Lent ends. This year Holy Thursday lands on April 9, 2020.

which means the stock will not be open on April 10, 2020. Any buying, selling, or changes to your stock portfolio must be done before the stock markets close on April 9, or must be postponed until Monday, April 13.

According to Market Watch, the NYSE has closed on the Friday before Easter since 1889 with only two exceptions in 1906 and 1907.

Will Chick-Fil-A Be Open On Good Friday? Yes.

While the fast-food chain famous for its Christian values will not be open on Easter Sunday, as they remained closed on every Sunday, Chick-fil-A will be open and serving customers on April 10. The only holidays in which Chick-fil-A remains closed are Christmas Day and Thanksgiving.

Most Churches Will Not Be Open For In-Person Services On Good Friday

This Easter our church building will be empty. But we've still got hope in our hearts, because the tomb was empty too! Join us ONLINE for three Easter services this weekend:

– Good Friday at 9.30am and 11.15am

– Easter Sunday at 10amhttps://t.co/iXr7e0MZ42#EasterMeansHope pic.twitter.com/sMQvOI0rlk — All Saints Lindfield (@lindfieldsaints) April 9, 2020

While Catholics are encouraged to attend church on Good Friday, it is not required. However, due to coronavirus, large gatherings, even for religious purposes, go against the nation’s guidelines for social distancing. In states like Virginia, residents can be fined $2,500 and/or jailed for up to a year if found attending a service with more than 10 people in attendance.

Interruption of communal prayer services does not mean the interruption of piety. If going to a mosque, church, synagogue is a good act, then staying away in a pandemic is at least equally good. The primary ethic of religion is the welfare of humanity, not self-righteousness. — Ibrahim N. Abusharif (@i_abusharif) April 5, 2020

In lieu of heading to church in person, there are numerous online services available to live stream both on Good Friday and Easter Sunday. Even though churches in some states refuse to close their doors this weekend, it’s highly recommended for constituents not to attend services in person.

We have three online services coming up for Easter Weekend! All services will be streamed here on Facebook, on our Website, and on our Mobile App. Good Friday Service: 7:00pm

Easter Sunday Sunrise Service: 6:30am

Easter Sunday Service: 10:45am pic.twitter.com/yjPnp3eyIk — Trinity Community Church (@trinitycburg) April 9, 2020

READ NEXT: Brielle Money’s Incredible Health Update: Father Says She ‘Started Moving’