What Is Open & Closed on Easter Sunday 2020?

This year, Easter is a bit different for people around the world. In the midst of the global coronavirus pandemic, many stores, pharmacies and restaurants are already closed, but there are even more that are closing for the holiday.

There are, however, several places that remain open. Many grocery stores will now have limited hours, but most restaurants are still open for their regular hours for carryout and delivery on the holiday.

As a reminder, many states and communities are asking that you only take trips to stores and restaurants when you absolutely need to go out. If you do choose to go to the store, keep social distancing guidelines in mind and wear a face-covering in accordance with CDC guidelines while out in public.

Read on to learn more about what is open and closed on Easter Sunday 2020.

Pharmacies Open on Easter Sunday

We want to give our sincerest thank you to all the healthcare heroes out there! Are you or someone you know a healthcare hero? Share your stories with us! #WorldHealthDay 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 https://t.co/EUcMswNVqO — CVS Pharmacy (@cvspharmacy) April 7, 2020

CVS: CVS will be open during the location’s regular hours on Easter Sunday.

Rite Aid: Rite Aid will have regular hours on Easter Sunday.

Walgreens: Walgreens is open for regular hours.

Grocery Stores Open on Easter Sunday

Together, we can reduce the spread of this virus and keep our communities safe. To help, we're asking our customers to limit the number of people who come with them on each shopping trip. We know some customers may need additional assistance. Learn more: https://t.co/NtvDdsRawH pic.twitter.com/fuERI2EBZh — Meijer (@meijer) April 4, 2020

Here are the grocery stores that will be open on Easter Sunday. Keep in mind that hours may vary by location and many stores will have additional rules in place for shoppers.

Fresh Market: Stores will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Harris Teeter: Hours for Harris Teeter are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Kroger: Store hours vary by location, but most stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. The first hour of the day is reserved for seniors, first responders and at-risk customers.

Meijer: Stores will be closing early to allow the team members to spend more time with their families. The hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Their pharmacies will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and their gas stations will be closed after 5 p.m. though the pumps will remain on and able to be used with a credit or debit card.

Safeway: Hours vary by location.

Stop & Shop: Stores are open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Anyone 60 and older can shop from 6 to 7:30 a.m. daily.

Walmart: The 24-hour stores are open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. while neighborhood stores open one hour later and close at 8:30 p.m.

Whole Foods: All locations will be closing two hours early.

Grocery stores closed on Easter this year include Aldi, Costco, Publix, Sam’s Club, Target, Trader Joe’s and Winn-Dixie.

Restaurants Open for Delivery and Take Out on Easter Sunday

There is a long list of restaurants to choose from if you’re looking for something to order on Easter Sunday. Many restaurants offer contactless pick-up or delivery. Restaurants ask that you call ahead or order online for either option.

Applebee’s

Bahama Breeze: Take & Bake Ribs and Take & Bake Jerk Chicken are available.

Benihana

Bob Evan’s

Boston Market

Buffalo Wild Wings

Burger King

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

Cheesecake Factory (DoorDash): Get a complimentary free slice of cheesecake for orders of $30 or more through DoorDash Delivery, online order to pick-up or curbside to go. Guests must add the cheesecake to their purchase and use the promotion code FREESLICE at checkout.

Chili’s

Denny’s

Domino’s

IHOP (Uber Eats at some locations)

McDonald’s (Through McDelivery and various apps)

Noodles & Co.

Olive Garden: Free delivery for orders over $40.

Panera Bread

Perkins

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse

Shake Shack

Taco Bell

Bonefish Grill

Cracker Barrel: Cracker Barrell is offering a Heat and Serve Family Meal to go for curbside pickup. The meal comes with ham, hashbrown casserole, three sides, rolls, and two pies.

Longhorn Steakhouse

Maggiano’s: Get a cold-prepped Easter bundle for $120. Bundle includes mini meatballs in marinara sauce, caesar salad, mom’s lasagna, four-cheese ravioli, chicken piccata, spaghetti aglio olio, garlic broccoli, tiramisu and ciabatta rolls.

Outback Steakhouse

P.F. Chang’s

Red Lobster

Romano’s Macaroni Grill

Sonic Drive-In

Starbucks

Texas Roadhouse

Waffle House

Whataburger

READ NEXT: Easter Dinner Ideas for Two: Last Minute Holiday Meals for 2