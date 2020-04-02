What Makes Kourtney Kardashian Decide to Quit on KUWTK

After 17 seasons and 12 years as one of the biggest parts of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian has decided to take a step back from the show’s production. She will be sharing less of her personal life and focusing more on her kids.

The eldest Kardashian sister opened up about her decision to step back and what led to it on an episode of In the Room. She said she has been so busy through the years working that she felt she has not been able to be a good mother to her children, leading her to make the decision and make a change in her life.

“My kids have always been my top priority, but I never had time with them after school to do their homework and go to their activities,” the 40-year-old explained. “They all really need one-on-one time with me, so making an effort to do something, it’s time-consuming. It’s like it’s my whole life.”

Kourtney also explained that she’s felt as if she is “on a hamster wheel” when filming the show every season.

She Does Not Plan on Leaving ‘KUWTK’ Completely

Kourtney said that she would still be on the show through season 18 though her desire to leave has been a major plot point when filming the season. She has been criticized by Kim Kardashian West for her decision to not share as much, and the two got into a physical altercation during the first episode of the show this season.

“Our job is being open and honest and sharing a lot of ourselves, and it just seems like, for the past few years now, Kourtney hasn’t really been open about her personal life on camera,” Kim said in an interview. “So all of the days that Kourtney isn’t filming, Khloe and I are picking up the slack and having to share more. Because if we’re not sharing our lives, then what is the show?”

While there have been many mixed messages about whether the 40-year-old Kardashian would be leaving the show completely, it looks like that is not the case. In January 2020, Kendall Jenner appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and explained that it was more about setting boundaries when it came to what could be on the show than it was about leaving the show completely.

“With Kourtney, she did at one point let her personal life be on the show, and so now it’s more of a shift, I guess, for everyone to understand,” she said. “But no I don’t think she’s fully confirmed to not be on the show. Let’s just say it gets a little bit crazier before it gets any better. And it’s just… there’s some pretty crazy things that happen.”

Kourtney Has Said She Will Prioritize Her Children Over ‘KUWTK’

It was revealed in 2019 that Kourtney wanted to take a step back from the show in order to focus on her children: Mason, Penelope and Reign. Mason, who recently appeared on Instagram Live and shared some family secrets, is 10 years old.

“I just decided to spend more time as a mom and put more of my energy there,” she told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “But I’m not saying goodbye… I think you’ll have to see more of it on the new season, season 18.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on Thursday nights at 8 p.m. on E!.

